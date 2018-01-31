THE POISON APPLE OF THE WORLD // THE EVIL OF ZIONISM

No one denies that Israel is quite advanced in many fields, including medicine and electronics. But the critical question that we must raise in the face of these self-absorbed megalomaniacs is whether producing even the best possible drug to treat a given disease justifies or rationalizes the adoption of decidedly evil policies against fellow human beings.

Yes, Israel does manufacture good medicines, but also produces cancer rather profusely

The world welcomes the good drugs but rejects the malignant cancer!

By Khalid Amayreh

The Israeli hasbara (propaganda) machine often gasconades about certain Israeli products in several fields, especially medicines and electronics. The message these self-worshiping supremacists are trying to convey to you and me is that without these “vital” products, our health and very survival would be precarious.

The ultimate message, explicit, tacit or subliminal, looks like this: It is futile and self-defeating to boycott Israel and stop buying her products; otherwise your life would be made extremely hard.

Let me be a little blunter. Would the hypothetical discovery by the Nazis of a medical breakthrough in the treatment of cancer, for example, have mitigated their nefariousness or given them a moral certificate to justify their diabolic actions and behaviors?

I am not suggesting at all that there is a perfect analogy between Nazi actions and behaviors against; inter alia, Jews in the course of WWII, and Israeli actions and behaviors against the Palestinians.

The Israeli Holocaust against the Palestinians ;https://www.amazon.com/Israeli-Holocaust-Against-Palestinians/dp/0970378424 None the less, many honest and conscientious people, Jewish as well as Gentile, have described Israeli crimes against the Palestinians as evil and Nazi like. I remember that two Israeli Jewish authors wrote a book two decades ago

Hence the bottom-line question. If the Nazis would have been dead wrong in utilizing their products like the automobile industry ¸which undoubtedly benefited humanity, in promoting their deadly fascism and hateful ideology, then why for heaven’s sake should the world buy the Zionist argument that Israel should be allowed to destroy the Palestinians in fulfillment of an equally evil ideology because otherwise the world would only have itself to blame, given Israel’s “indispensability” to humanity.

To conclude: As the world didn’t demand that Germany stop manufacturing good cars and other products following the collapse of the Third Reich, No one is demanding or would demand that Israel stop manufacturing good medicine for the benefit of mankind. We actually encourage Israel and all other countries to keep the good work in this regard.