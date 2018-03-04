The Motherland calls

In the summer of 1978 I visited the Soviet Union. I visited the city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), the scene of the fiercest battle against the nazis during WW2.

We were taken to a hill where thousands of soldiers and civilians lie buried. At the top of the hill stood the most magnificent statue I ever saw in my life. (See THIS related post)

Last Thursday night I was presented with a foot high duplicate of this beautiful statue from a close friend that lives in Moscow.

International Women’s Day came early to my home this year. To me, this statue represents the strength and beauty of all women throughout the world.

To the Motherland!