FALSE FLAGS OVER SYRIA

April 15, 2018 at 09:43 (Associate Post, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, False Flags, Israel, Syria)

Trump and his partners in (war) crimes UK/France decided to raise the body count in war-torn Syria, striking Damascus and guaranteeing that this long, savage imperialist conflict will remain claiming Syrian lives.

Images by Carlos Latuff

Report by Mazin Qumsiyeh

Today was the day that International inspectors arrived to examine the
unproven claim by the US/Israeli backed terrorist rebels that chemical
weapons were used in Ghouta (‘white helmets’ were known previously to have
manufactured media events**). Today at 3 AM the US, UK, and France attacked
targets in Syria with >103 missiles (71 of them were shot down by Syrian
air defenses, old Soviet Era weapons). Russia, China, Bolivia, and Iran
condemned the attack as a violation of the UN Charter and Russia is now
considering supplying Syria and “other countries” (perhaps Iran and
Lebanon?) with S-300 and other advanced air defense systems. Originally
Russia said it will target missiles and their launch facilities which could
have led to WWIII. It seems there was some sort of “understanding”: 1)
US/UK/France target unused fields and facilities with no damage for
domestic propaganda purposes (to appear tough and satisfy the
Israel/Zionist lobbies who have been pushing for war like they did in Iraq,
Yemen, and Libya and now pushing for war on Iran), 2) Russia and Syria also
get a propaganda “win” having shot most of the missiles using “old” Soviet
era weapons and Syria gets to get more advanced weapons.

They lied to us about Yugoslavia, about Ukraine, about Iraq, about Libya
and now they lie about Syria and Iran.   If these lies continue, World War
is the price not just bankruptcy of US taxpayers (already $21 trillion in
debt) and millions of lives lost.
Recent report of Chinese analysts being examined by Evgeniy Satanovskiy -
Russian leading expert in the field of Middle East. British and American
forces have been destroyed on a large scale in the Ghouta region, with the
22nd regiment of the SAS, those surviving the pinpoint Russian bombing,
that is, having to flee on buses in disguise. This is the reason for
skripal plan and the chemical weapons false flag.
We have no sympathy for the US, UK France Israeli governments’ position.
These are governments that have used chemical weapons (e.g. agent orange in
Vietnam, White Phosphorous in Gaza, last week nerve agents in Gaza) These
are hypocritical governments that fount International law (e.g. supporting
colonial occupation of the Syrian Golan and of Palestine) and support
brutal regimes (e.g. “Saudi” Arabia and Apartheid “Israel”). While that
does not mean we support any other governments (Syria, Turkey, Iran etc),
we do support justice and human rights and oppose tyranny.

Note from Russia’s Embassy in the U.S. about Syria
“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that SUCH ACTIONS WILL NOT BE LEFT WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES.
All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.”

