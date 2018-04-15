FALSE FLAGS OVER SYRIA

Trump and his partners in (war) crimes UK/France decided to raise the body count in war-torn Syria, striking Damascus and guaranteeing that this long, savage imperialist conflict will remain claiming Syrian lives.

Images by Carlos Latuff

Report by Mazin Qumsiyeh

Today was the day that International inspectors arrived to examine the unproven claim by the US/Israeli backed terrorist rebels that chemical weapons were used in Ghouta (‘white helmets’ were known previously to have manufactured media events**). Today at 3 AM the US, UK, and France attacked targets in Syria with >103 missiles (71 of them were shot down by Syrian air defenses, old Soviet Era weapons). Russia, China, Bolivia, and Iran condemned the attack as a violation of the UN Charter and Russia is now considering supplying Syria and “other countries” (perhaps Iran and Lebanon?) with S-300 and other advanced air defense systems. Originally Russia said it will target missiles and their launch facilities which could have led to WWIII. It seems there was some sort of “understanding”: 1) US/UK/France target unused fields and facilities with no damage for domestic propaganda purposes (to appear tough and satisfy the Israel/Zionist lobbies who have been pushing for war like they did in Iraq, Yemen, and Libya and now pushing for war on Iran), 2) Russia and Syria also get a propaganda “win” having shot most of the missiles using “old” Soviet era weapons and Syria gets to get more advanced weapons. They lied to us about Yugoslavia, about Ukraine, about Iraq, about Libya and now they lie about Syria and Iran. If these lies continue, World War is the price not just bankruptcy of US taxpayers (already $21 trillion in debt) and millions of lives lost. Recent report of Chinese analysts being examined by Evgeniy Satanovskiy - Russian leading expert in the field of Middle East. British and American forces have been destroyed on a large scale in the Ghouta region, with the 22nd regiment of the SAS, those surviving the pinpoint Russian bombing, that is, having to flee on buses in disguise. This is the reason for skripal plan and the chemical weapons false flag.

We have no sympathy for the US, UK France Israeli governments’ position. These are governments that have used chemical weapons (e.g. agent orange in Vietnam, White Phosphorous in Gaza, last week nerve agents in Gaza) These are hypocritical governments that fount International law (e.g. supporting colonial occupation of the Syrian Golan and of Palestine) and support brutal regimes (e.g. “Saudi” Arabia and Apartheid “Israel”). While that does not mean we support any other governments (Syria, Turkey, Iran etc), we do support justice and human rights and oppose tyranny.

