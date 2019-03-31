PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF THE HORRORS IN GAZA

March 31, 2019 at 15:40 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Genocide, Israel's Shame)

Despite the horrors, our children never give up hope

Don’t cry brother, we will rebuild our home, we will buy you new toys and books. Don’t cry brother, we have to be strong, brave and we have to win. Don’t cry brother, Gaza will resist and Palestine will be free.

The shelling targeted the Yarmouk site in Khan Younis

Israeli occupation warplanes destroyed another building to the west of Gaza.

Israeli warplanes completely destroyed a building of insurance company Gaza.

Israeli occupation war jets attacked several sites in Gaza.

Image by Carlos Latuff

‘Celebrating’ Mother’s Day in Gaza on 21 March

How you can help the orphans in Gaza …

Donation link via Visa ⬇️
paypal.me/hassandarwish97

 

