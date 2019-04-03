BELLA CIAO DEAR BUD KOROTZER

DesertPeace is in mourning today for the passing of my dear cousin, comrade and friend, Bud Korotzer.

Bud was, for years, an Associate of DesertPeace as well as our roaming photographer in the New York area. He participated and covered almost every demonstration there. Together with his wife Chippy (Francine), readers of this Blog were privy, first hand, to the ongoing struggles facing America today. Palestinian rights was foremost on their agenda.

Some of you might recognise this beautiful man if you are also involved in the struggle … here is a photo of him taken at a demonstration:

Bud leaves behind his loving wife Francine, a son, Ethan, a daughter, Danielle and four loving grandchildren. May they all be comforted in their grief knowing that Bud will always be remembered and loved.

Bella Ciao dear comrade