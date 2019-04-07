THE LOSERS HAVE ALREADY BEEN DECLARED IN THE UPCOMING ISRAELI ELECTION

Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he would annex illegal settlements in the occupied west bank if he wins another term in office
Image by Carlos Latuff
Meanwhile, here’s a message from the children of Gaza ….
euhuguenin said,
April 8, 2019 at 00:47
It is a sad and bitter irony indeed that perhaps the most dangerous, vicious, evil and vile criminal leader in the Middle East wasn’t from Iraq, or Libya, but in fact from neo-nazi Israel. Clearly so much of the violence and hatred and terrorism is a direct result of the crimes and atrocities committed by Israel. It would have been far bet It ter to have removed the nuclear weapons from Israel in 2001 and forced Israel back to the Pre1967 borders as mandated by international law instead of destroying 2/3’s of the entire Middle East killing millions, turning 10’s of millions into refugees, reducing entire cities to rubble, spending more than 7 Trillion dollars. The world in general and America in particular would have become a far better place than it is today.