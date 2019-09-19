NO PRIME MURDERER DECLARED YET IN ISRAEL

The only positive fact is that this time the Palestinian Israelis – according to Netanyahu – “Arab hordes,” who want to “destroy the Jewish state,” vote to eliminate him. The Palestinian parties and the anti-Zionist Communists, who joined the Alliance List alliance, achieved pleasing results with about 13 Knesset seats.

Image by Carlos Latuff

From The Frying Pan Into The Fire

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

What was this election of the approximately 6.4 million eligible voters who were again called to vote for the 120 Knesset members of the 22nd Knesset (Israeli Parliament)? Netanyahu’s challengers were unanimous in the standard sentence “Netanyahu Must Go” , An important and correct demand, which, however, has no really good prospects and offers no good prospects for the Palestinians. Netanyahu and Benny Gantz differ only in nuances. However, unlike Gantz, “Bibi” Netanyahu and his “terribly nice family” are plagued by allegations of corruption, and hopefully with one foot in jail – once he has lost his office and his immunity. Of course he will try again in his cunning to use all means to form a government with the right-wing extremist camp and past friends in order to bring “his” law through the Knesset, which assures him immunity, and as “icing on the cake”, another that prohibits the Supreme Court, this and others of to overrule legislation passed to Parliament. To what extent he and his followers are capable and willing, they have all too often proved. He is also a master of lies and illegal actions, in the style of his populist colleagues worldwide. If, like now, the water is up to his neck, we can once again prepare ourselves for increases that will hopefully ultimately bring him down.

Both goals: to get rid of the unloved Palestinians

If we compare, however, the positions of the two opponents, then they are very similar and in “security issues” belligerent aggressiveness Gantz seems to lie ahead. The Gantz, who actually finds it “no fun” to govern how he had to correct himself after an embarrassing slip-up during a campaign event that also has problems with rhetoric and names that he already confused but did not want to “curse or mob.” and wants to approach people on “eye level” is in terms of “security issues” a hardliner as well as his opponent “Mr. Security “, which means nothing more than getting rid of the unpopular Palestinians and liquidating the Gaza Strip and the hated Hamas. How he expressed his “new hope” for a liberal and secular Israel, without corruption and extremism, In contrast to the “savior”, who wants to show respect for the Arab-Palestinian Israelis, his secret remains. Finally, he boasted that the idea of ​​annexing the occupied Jordan Valley had come from him and that Netanyahu had stolen it from him.

As one wonders, what happens in this former army chief with enough “bloody” experiences when he boasted about having “defeated” Palestinians, so he has collected his own experiences in the Zionist murders, if he is the author of such a criminal idea outs? A man who considers Israel “the best place to be Arab in the Middle East” and “the second best place to live as an Arab, the West Bank” denies what it means under Jewish Zionist illegal occupation to live and can not be surpassed in scruples and empathy. As long as he refuses freedom for Palestinians, has no proposals for peace plans and threatens two million imprisoned people in Gaza, the worst is to be expected, a competition in cruelty and punishment against Palestinians.

What about his credibility? With such a Kahol Lavan (blue and white) color, the Jewish colors of the Star of David flag and its bloody history, nothing really good is to be expected for Palestine. This party is a kind of “rebirth” of the “Generals and Kibbutzim” Labor Party. According to the old model of the father of settlement construction, Shimon Peres, settlers are courted.

The only good news: 13 percent for the anti-Zionist “United List”

Currently, with about 92% of the vote counted, the Likud has 31 seats and Kahol-Lavan 32 seats. The right-wing Yamina Alliance of Shaked and Bennett gained 7 seats, but is completely divided, except in hatred for Palestinians. With 6 seats dismissed is the Labor Party, which has not managed to present itself as an alternative, as it is neither “fish nor meat” and in terms of Palestinians like the others on the hard line.

Already in April in the first parliamentary elections, we had an almost identical result, so that a “unity government” would have been possible. This time, however, we have a difference, the former Moldavian doormen and bouncers, ex-Israeli war ministers and today’s opponents of Netanyahu, Avigdor Lieberman and his Russian constituents, chairman of the ultra-right-wing secular Israel Beitenu (Our House of Israel), with their likely 9 Making clients kingmakers. The formation of a new government in April had already failed, and new elections had become necessary to them and their refusal and their demands for compulsory military service for Orthodox Jews. This time – after his massive gains in votes – his demands will become even more pronounced. And that of a man living in a settlement!

The only positive fact is that this time the Palestinian Israelis – according to Netanyahu – “Arab hordes,” who want to “destroy the Jewish state,” vote to eliminate him. The Palestinian parties and the anti-Zionist Communists, who joined the Alliance List alliance, achieved pleasing results with about 13 Knesset seats.

Sad certainties in this “Jewish occupier apartheid state”

A really official end result will be delayed for days. Whether and how Netanyahu is away from the window, whether it comes to new elections again: questions about questions. There are only sad certainties that will never change in this “Jewish occupier apartheid state”.

The “Jewish State” and its founders have always wanted a land without its people, Palestine without Palestinians. So what is now provided for further annexation, houses only a few Palestinians, since a large part of them have long since lost their land and their international legal and legal right of return is further denied them by the Zionist regimes. They, who have been living under this occupation for decades or rather vegetate more than hopelessly in the Gaza concentration camp, have as good as NOTHING to expect from these elections. Even so-called leftists demand a separation of Jews and Palestinians, in the spirit of apartheid.

So most of the Palestinians today believe in a one-state solution in a free Palestine that we are currently very far away from, but the only one remaining possible. Settlers are now treated as ordinary Israelis with all rights in violation of international law, and they receive perks such as cheap mortgages and tax breaks to promote housing in settlements. Palestinian citizens in the illegally occupied West Bank are denied the right to vote.

The time of truth has come, Mrs. Merkel!

When politicians like Chancellor Merkel repeatedly talk about the “two-state solution” and criticize Israel’s annexation plans that stand in the way of such a negotiated solution, one wonders what Merkel and her policies have helped to solve the problem. Is not it exactly the opposite of what drives you? She repeatedly reaffirmed the right to “self-defense,” even though it actually involved attacks against helpless occupied persons, as well as sovereign states. Also German arms deliveries, military relations, negation of the international and human rights crimes are however “German state reason for the security” of the “Jewish state”. The time of truth has come, Mrs. Merkel!

Further annexations, settlement building, house demolitions, reprisals against Palestinians, attacks against Gaza, aggression against neighboring states and warlike rhetoric and rebellion against Iran are to be expected. As long as there are no candidates and governments to stop the illegal occupation and make clear to the “chosen people” the need for such a policy, it will continue to be about the “preservation of the Jewish biblical homeland”. So they continue to walk with the Bible in their hands through the entire occupied land and declare “This land belongs to us because it was given to us by God”. Thus, politics is being exploited again by secular, unscrupulous politicians.

Thus, the freedom of movement within the occupied territories is increasingly limited, and travel to the sealed Gaza are impossible. For example, the decisions of the Oslo Accords are being increasingly eroded by the “C territories” under Israeli control, the “B territories” under joint Israeli-Palestinian control, and the smallest “Area A”, under Palestinian Authority administration, is increasingly becoming under Israeli occupation thanks to “Trumpscher US aid”. Thus, the collaboration of the “moderate” Abbas “Vichy Authority” has not paid off for the Palestinian people, only for their leaders. So how does this Palestinian Authority want to make it believable at all, which it announced flowery: “We will repeal the division into three sectors and take over the entire occupied West Bank. The imperial reality speaks a different language. Thus, this Palestinian Authority could not prevent the illegal destruction of dozens of homes and apartments in the annexed East Jerusalem. There is nothing to be expected from this Palestinian Authority, unless free elections are finally coming there, which have not existed since 2006. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. The imperial reality speaks a different language. Thus, this Palestinian Authority could not prevent the illegal destruction of dozens of homes and apartments in the annexed East Jerusalem. There is nothing to be expected from this Palestinian Authority, unless free elections are finally coming there, which have not existed since 2006. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. The imperial reality speaks a different language. Thus, this Palestinian Authority could not prevent the illegal destruction of dozens of homes and apartments in the annexed East Jerusalem. There is nothing to be expected from this Palestinian Authority, unless free elections are finally coming there, which have not existed since 2006. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. Thus, this Palestinian Authority could not prevent the illegal destruction of dozens of homes and apartments in the annexed East Jerusalem. There is nothing to be expected from this Palestinian Authority, unless free elections are finally coming there, which have not existed since 2006. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. Thus, this Palestinian Authority could not prevent the illegal destruction of dozens of homes and apartments in the annexed East Jerusalem. There is nothing to be expected from this Palestinian Authority, unless free elections are finally coming there, which have not existed since 2006. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government. Thus, the Palestinians are already jealous because of the elections in the “Jewish state”, which they are denied. They want – as in any other free country in the world – a choice for an independent Palestine, by being able to vote for their own truly effective government.

Fight the freedom of Palestine with the BDS boycott movement!

As long as the West Bank pledged to the Palestinians as the heartland of their future state is an integral part of Israel for the Zionist regime in the “Jewish state,” the US embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of international law, thus making Jerusalem the eternal capital of a “Jewish state.” As well as recognizing that the Syrian Golan Heights, which are illegally occupied by Syria, as belonging to Israel, we must continue to work for the freedom of Palestine, supported by the boycott movement (boycott, disinvestment and sanctions) against the Zionist intolerance of the “only” democracy in the Middle East , an ethnocracy only for Jews. It ultimately does not matter whether “stalemate” or “Pattaschon” rules. In these “differences” we come in any case from the rain in the eaves.

Originally posted AT