ISLAMOPHOBIA ~~ THE WORST VIRUS OF ALL

The Islam hatred virus is spreading rapidly

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Germany has a lot to offer in terms of rhetorical models who have always managed to unload hatred and envy on others. Let us not forget that on November 15, 1879, a well-known liberal history professor, Heinrich von Treitschke, attacked German Jews head-on in his article “Our Prospects”. With the sentence “The Jews are our misfortune” he – the “taboo-breaker” – wanted to prove that he wanted to take on the pose of the national herald who is ready to fight against a world of enemies, not the “millennia Germanic.” Manners ”would be replaced by an“ age of mixed German-Jewish culture ”.

Are Muslims Today’s Jews in Germany?

Why am I drawing this parallel? Because today we are again dealing with German politicians who have for years been practicing a climate of racial exclusion that inevitably had to lead to today’s racist terror from mere prejudices. Are Muslims Today’s Jews in Germany? In a way, they are, after all, given prejudices that make them appear to be potential terrorists, making Islam as a whole suspect. However, the constant attacks by Jewish officials, who repeatedly point to “Muslim anti-Semitism”, also contribute to this evil, in order to criminalize the criticism of the “Jewish state” and put it under suspicion of terrorism.

The concerns of the Muslims were completely neglected

Wasn’t it poisoned words like “doner killing”, “Soko-Bosphorus” or “headscarf girl”, a term invented by the still SPD (!) Member Thilo Sarrazin, who stoked a lot of prejudice and Islam hatred with his books? While in Germany the Israel lobby had always fallen victim to “Kippa Days” and “Star of David” and a flood of “anti-Semitism officers”, the concerns of the Muslims were completely neglected. They were denied the protection that they are entitled to as equal citizens. Isn’t the Basic Law more than clear? Human dignity is inviolable and that applies to all citizens or not?

Seehofer is primarily responsible for the current situation

Federal Interior Minister Seehofer, who mutated from Saul to Paul, is largely responsible for today’s terrible situation. Wasn’t it just him who laid the foundations for racism with sentences like: “Islam is not part of Germany”, “Migration is the mother of all problems”? Who held the protective hand over the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg-Maassen? He still held on to him instead of immediately dismissing him when it was already clear where the German constitutional protection had gone. Was it not the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which, with the help of a network of informants, maintained right-wing extremist networks with links to the military and the police, with several informants who worked solely in the context of the NSU terror network, which even then had a death list with thousands of names.

To date, the NSU crimes have not been fully investigated and will probably remain hidden from the public forever, because otherwise it would quickly become clear that politicians were also so preoccupied with legal blindness and a bitter struggle against the left that it became one of them today’s conditions had to come.

Why could the AfD spread more and more in its Muslim hatred?

Little has contributed to solving these crimes. His promise to keep mosques stronger is long overdue. What about gun laws, what about racism officers? Shouldn’t shooters be controlled much more strictly? Why has the Ministry of the Interior not long ago ordered that the AfD be monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, while parts of the left have long been under surveillance. Why could the AfD continue to spread in its Muslim hatred?

No excuse for voting for the AfD

I still remember my participation in Ken Jebsen’s “Positions 4” and that I spoke sharply against AfD and Pegida even then, which only earned me hatred. And already in 2017 I wrote in my comment “AfD not in the Bundestag, nor is it time to prevent it” that there is no excuse for voters to vote for this party. (1) (2). Vain!

It is striking that attacks by Muslims are always classified as a “terrorist attack”. But when a “bio” German right-wing extremist perpetrates an assassination attempt, it is a “confused, mentally ill individual.” When it comes to a family bloody deed, it is a “honor killing” for Muslims, for others one speaks of a “relationship act”. If these differences don’t promote racism, what then?

The murderous Hanau massacre has also been perpetrated by right-wing extremists since the 1980 Oktoberfest attack – the one with the most murder victims and fits seamlessly into the right-wing extremist series of attacks in Germany. A bright spot two weeks ago was the arrest of twelve men who were accused of simultaneously planning massacres in mosques, political murders and civil war-like conditions.

On Shrove Monday, a driver drove deliberately into a carnival parade in Volksmarsen in Hesse. 61 people, including 20 children, were seriously injured in some cases. The driver, a German, was arrested and was not yet able to be heard. The police issued an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

The spreading virus of hate

It seems that this is just the beginning of a new brown time. The parties and politicians as well as the media would be well advised to deal less with themselves and more with the racist virus of hatred and the spreading right-wing extremism. Then the Rose Monday brought a positive message: the FDP is no longer represented in the Hamburg citizenship and ended up at only 4.9%, so failed due to the 5% hurdle. Happy too early! What now Mr. Lindner?

Going to the voters with fear

Vigils are an important manifestation, but do little if they become a ritual. Carnival tolerance wagons are a fun insert, especially when “kosher camels” are thrown. But not more. The AfD, which does business with hate and wins votes, must not be copied by other parties who also try to catch voters with fear. Resist the beginnings.

In fact, there are still many positive facts that distinguish us from the Weimar Republic. The overwhelming majority of the population regards the AfD and its representatives with contempt and indignation. But we should be shocked to note that there is a strong sympathy for the AfD, especially in the new federal states. Xenophobia and Islam hatred in particular fall on fertile ground there. Of all countries in which there are hardly any Muslims or migrants. What we are currently experiencing in Thuringia thanks to established parties such as the CDU and FDP should make it clear to all of us that it was these parties that made the rise and perfidious intrigue of the AfD possible.

“Leading culture” and “Christian values ​​fuel racial prejudices

These parties, in particular, outdid themselves in a similar rhetoric, which waffled about “key culture”, “Christian values” and thus fueled racist prejudices. Even now, it seems that these two parties continue to do so – despite all the hypocritical statements.

Is the AfD compatible with the Basic Law?

One is more and more going for a voice with fear of strangers. Hadn’t the AfD started in 2016 as a “force against Islam”? It was not for nothing that Alexander Gauland was a CDU member for four decades before he became an “AfD Gauleiter”. He described Islam as a “foreign body” in a “Christian-secular” Germany. From “bird shit” to “leading culture” it was only a short step that leads directly to his party colleague, Thuringian party leader Björn Höcke, a fascist who at a Pegida event described Islam as the “occupying power” to whom access was granted must refuse to Europe and Germany. The AfD vice-party leader and anti-Semitism representative of the party, Beatrix von Storch, described Islam “as a political ideology, which is not compatible with the Basic Law and called for a ban on minarets and muezzins. Rather, the question arises here whether the AfD is compatible with the Basic Law?

No German Reason for the “Jewish State”!

Let us not forget that it was the same Merkel who, after her choice, anchored this policy as a CDU program, opened the borders for refugees single-handedly and brought German rationale for the security of the “Jewish state” into the German constitution. Should your old adversary Merz win the race for the chairmanship of the CDU and the candidacy for chancellor, then we will get exactly this “Blackrock lead culture” of a new “global leader”.

Strike workers with a migrant background or Turkish roots for a day!

With sayings like “Germany to the Germans” I suggest that these Germans be shown what it would look like if all workers with a migration background or Turkish roots quit their jobs for one day and go on strike. Then it will become clear whether AfD racists are still committed to their demand to bring refugees and migrants back to their home countries.

Relationship to the “Jewish State” shows deep contempt for “Muslim values”

Finally, all these parties, including the SPD, share the support and cooperation with the “Jewish State”, contrary to all democratic values ​​and compliance with international law and the Israeli handling of Palestinian refugees, as well as the disembarkation of asylum seekers, known as infiltrants. What Germany is doing with its relationship with the “Jewish State” is as racist as it is disgraceful towards democracy and the Palestinians. And in the end that also affects Muslims. It shows the deep contempt for “Muslim values” towards a so-called “Christian-Jewish” community of values. However, if one hears the racist tirades of politicians in the “Jewish state”, then these are partly to be equated with incitement to the people. Perhaps also a reason that the AfD pretends.

Historically sunk again

The fact that 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army should also cover up this historical fact by stylizing the Allies and thus the US Army as Auschwitz liberators, shows how deeply we have sunk again.

Are the United States really a democracy you can trust? Hardly if we think about dealing with Julian Assange. It’s not just about him, the important whistleblower, it’s about the press and freedom of expression. Germany would be well advised to request Assange’s release or offer him asylum, as would Edward Snowden. (3)

The “Jewish apartheid state” is no longer a democracy

While the “Jewish apartheid state” has long since adopted democracy, in the illegal occupation and judaism struggle in Palestine, Germany is firmly attached to the unbreakable friendship with the Zionist regime. In the meantime, we have come to an open-ended policy that sees Iran as an enemy and is denied a nuclear program, while Saudi Arabia receives friendly support as a dangerous warmonger in Yemen.

Germany must not become the center of Islamophobia

We have to be careful that Germany does not develop into the center of Islamophobia and that with its media hostility to Turkey and “Turkish phobia” the breeding ground is created on which the racist right-wing extremist seeds of violence are now gradually emerging. No, we mustn’t waste time trying to include the right margin. These people are stuck ideologically when they choose AfD. Then we should isolate them so that they are the outsiders and not the Muslims or people with a history of migration who belong to Germany like any democrat. Muslims have long since arrived in the middle of society, which we should not leave to “lead cultures” and “CDU values”.

Let us understand migration and multicultural diversity as enrichment and let us fight the virus of Islamophobia together!

