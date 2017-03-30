ZIONIST CREATED ANTI-SEMITISM

Freedom of speech and academic freedom are much cherished freedoms and must also be applicable to critics of politicians of the “Jewish State.” However, the relentless pro-Israel lobby thwarts this important right in Germany and in the world by using infamous and groundless accusations of anti-Semitism. We cannot and must not permit it!

How Zionist Anti-Semitism threatens Freedom of Opinion in Germany!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English translation by Milena Rampoldi

Just 72 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Jewish citizens in Germany and foreign Jews are prohibited from speaking, and are accused of Anti-Semitism. At the moment, Jewish speakers like Ilan Pappe and Moshe Zuckermann are prohibited from speaking at the conference “50 Jahre israelische Besatzung” (50 years of Israeli Occupation) which will take place in June in Frankfort. (1)

Freedom of speech and academic freedom are much cherished freedoms and must also be applicable to critics of politicians of the “Jewish State.” However, the relentless pro-Israel lobby thwarts this important right in Germany and in the world by using infamous and groundless accusations of anti-Semitism. We cannot and must not permit it!

Again, an organiser, this time the Ökohaus in Frankfort, was put under pressure by the Israel Lobby, the Jewish Community, and in its wake by the unspeakably philo-Semite mayor Becker, to cancel the rooms to the organizers of the conference. Thanks to the “special” relations to the “Jewish State” and its lobby, in Germany, it is really difficult for everyone to bear the pressure and the defamation campaigns of this lobby for a long time. (2)

There is a Jewish Community led by its president Leo Latasch, full of satisfaction after the cancellation of the rooms, hoping that the conference will not find new rooms because he fears the activities of the conference members.

Where does this person live? In the “Jewish State” where Knesset members hit each other sometimes? About what should Pappe, Zuckermann, or Paech hit each other? About their anger to collectively oppose to the illegal Zionist occupation of Palestine?

And when the mayor Becker from his office tells everyone and their dog: “Who wants to create the scene in Frankfort, is not welcome to our city,” I realize that there is anti-Semitism again in Frankfort, and that this anti-Semitism is directed against Jews who engage for the end of the decades-long illegal occupation of Palestine. This is a shame for the alleged open-minded Frankfort!

In particular the leading media are obliged to uncover the lies, instead of supporting and covering them up.

All this already happened in the past: media, artists, and intellectuals remained unjustly silent and cringed away, when it was about persecuted Jews. However, this should not be a reason to close our eyes again when Jewish perpetrators in the “Jewish State” have been ethnically cleansing, illegally occupying, and judaizing Palestine for more than half a century now under our eyes without being held accountable for it!

These endless attacks of the Israel lobby against the freedom of expression is a hit against democracy, and cannot be accepted!

However, the editor-in-chief of the Frankfurter Rundschau, Arnd Festerling, opposed it with an exceptional and brave article. And Daniel Bax did the same, by writing several articles about anti-Semitism and Islam hatred. Two of the few rays of hope in the German media landscape: (3) (4) (5) (6)

In the following the chronology of the philo-Semite destructors of freedom of opinion: (7) (8) (9)

It cannot be that a philo-Semite clique decides about political opinion leadership by excluding Jews because they raise their voice against the Apartheid regime in the “Jewish State.” It is particularly reprehensible that Jews and Christians, in short “Christian Zionists,” cooperate so profitably in this field. And again, there is an “anti-Jewish sentiment“ in Germany, produced by Jewish Anti-Semites who want to avoid any criticism of the crimes against international law and human rights committed by the “Jewish State.” Is it not a case for the International Court of Justice in Den Haag when Jewish citizens in Europe, who engage for non-anti-Semite, nonviolent BDS campaign (boycott, disinvestment, sanctions), are muzzled or get a travel ban from the alleged “democratic Jewish State?”

The new Capos are Jews against Jews, with the zealous support of “Christian-Zionist” politicians. (10)

How history is being repeated: There already were Jewish Capos, closely cooperating with Fascists. Today these new Capos – and the majority of them are Holocaust survivors – cooperate with the grandchildren of National Socialists as “values’ hypocrites” of the “German leading culture.”

What an absurd, German leading culture, pretending from Muslim refugees and immigrants to recognise the existence right of an Apartheid State, guilty of an illegal occupation for decades, by ethnically cleansing and land-grabbing from another people, and by ignoring all requests of the UN Security Council, and which does not shy away from mistreating and arresting Palestinian children and women, and which with the blocked Gaza maintains an open-air prison, like a concentration camp, with approximately 2 million people. (11) (12)

What does this “leading culture” of “Christian-Jewish” values connect? Common enemy images to hide their own crimes. The new common enemy image and object of hatred: Islam and Muslims! Palestinians and Muslims are collectively labelled as terrorists, and categorised as suspects and “dangererous.” Can this marginalization be sustained in the long term? Surely not, as it produces justified anger and hatred.

This atmosphere causes senseless prejudices against Muslims and also makes life difficult for well-intentioned people to feel well in Germany. A good integration can only be achieved, if we do not only pretend from Muslims, what we would never pretend from other religious communities like Jews.

While the Central Council of Jews, the Jewish Communities in Germany, and many international organizations, in particular in Berlin, have never distanced themselves from the “Jewish State” and its crimes against international law and human rights and from the illegal occupation of Palestine, they absurdly hold Muslim and Islamic organizations and communities collectively liable for crimes they are not liable for and with which, in opposition to Jewish representatives, have never expressed their solidarity because they refuse them.

On the other hand, Jewish Israel critics and occupation opponents are medially silenced with the support of official German politics and are denied freedom of speech. In this point, Germany 2017 is very similar to Nazi Germany.

Is this what we learnt from German history; that we have to marginalize and silence alleged “bad” Jews with the help of “good” Jews? Germany has slid from anti-Semitism into a fatal philo-Semitism, and we have to oppose all together this dangerous situation. We are not willing to accept the threat of freedom of speech by Zionist anti-Semitism.

A Jew to Zionist Fighters

by Erich Fried

What do you actually want?

Do you really want to outdo

those who trod you down

a generation ago

into your own blood

and into your own excrement

Do you want to pass on the old torture

to others now

in all its bloody and dirty detail

with all the brutal delight of torturers

as suffered by your fathers?

Do you really want to be the new Gestapo

the new Wehrmacht

the new SA and SS

and turn the Palestinians

into the new Jews?

Well then I too want,

having fifty years ago

myself been tormented for being a Jewboy

by your tormentors,

to be a new Jew with these new Jews

you are making of the Palestinians

And I want to help lead them as a free people

into their own land of Palestine

from whence you have driven them or in which you plague them

you apprentices of the Swastika

you fools and changelings of history

whose Star of David on your flags

turns ever quicker

into that damned symbol with its four feet

that you just do not want to see

but whose path you are following today

