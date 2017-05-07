A FREE PALESTINES’ RIGHT TO EXIST

Once again Netanyahu has terrifically succeeded in distracting from Zionist crimes when he kept the public in suspense by announcing his refusal to meet German foreign minister Gabriel. Nobody speaks about the crimes human rights groups have exposed in the “Jewish State”. And foreign minister Gabriel was absolutely right when he decided to meet them.

Right to exist for a Free Palestine!

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

While the media were full of articles about Netanyahu and Gabriel, the hunger strike started on 17 April with an actual participation of about 1800 Palestinian detainees got lost. The Palestinian detainees protest against the actual practices of the „Jewish State“ like solitary confinement, torture, mistreatments, negligences in medical aid, the refusal of internationally guaranteed rights, including the right to a fair trial. Many of these hunger striking detainees were transferred to solitary confinement. And they are deprived from their right to be visited by their families and to get in touch with their lawyers. “Currently the state of Israel holds more than 7150 Palestinian political prisoners of which approximately 6300 are male political prisoners, 300 male children and approximately 56 females (including 13 female children) as well as an estimated 500 Palestinians in administrative detention (including 2 children), held for indefinite periods without charge or trial.Israeli military courts in which Palestinians are tried have a 99.7% conviction rate .”(Source: ECCP). According to Amnesty International these court proceedings for Palestinians do not meet international standards for fair trial.

Another matter for the media would be the following: Just on the Holocaust commemoration day and at the beginning of the celebration of Yom Ha’atzmaut, the Day of Independence and the 69th year of the „Jewish Apartheid State“ and the celebration of Yom Hazikaron, the commemoration day for the killed IDF soldiers and the (Jewish!) victims of terrorism, the construction of 15.000 new residential units in illegally occupied Jerusalem was announced, and because of these „celebrations“ the Palestinians territories were closed down. Of course, you have to fear protests when you have loaded so much guilt onto yourself as the „Jewish Occupation State“ did! (2)

Between the Holocaust Commemoration Day, days before the celebrations of the soldiers‘ commemoration day and the coming 69th Independence Day, the world only speaks about the sensitivities of a prime minister, juggling between corruption charges and right-wing politics.

It is indeed appalling that Germany still applies special standards when criticism against the „Jewish State“ is at stake! This philosemitic action is an anti-Semite crime ostracizing Jewish citizens by considering them as „special“. In this vision, Jews are always seen as victims because of the Nazi past and are never seen as perpetrators. And we have to counter this misguided policy!

After a 50-year occupation of Palestine and 70 years after the Nakba we must not remain silent any more in front of this injustice! It is about a „second guilt“ we are loading onto us!

The antidemocratic Transparency Law adopted last summer by the Netanyahu regime against human rights groups like B`Tselem, Breaking the Silence and Zochrot opposes to messengers of unbeloved truth. As we already know there is nothing Zionists fear more than the truth.

In fact, the truth about the violations against human rights committed by the „Jewish Defence Forces“ are so horrifying that for the government it would be difficult to bear, if they became public. „Breaking the Silence“ was founded in 2004 by former ID soldiers to reveal the numerous violations and crimes committed by the IDF in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories. Hatred struck against them when in 2009 after brutal testimonies about the attacks against Gaza a smear campaign of an incredible degree was started.

In the meantime, the „settlers‘ king“ and „Minister of Education“ in the „Jewish State“, Naftali Bennett, the Minister of „Justice“ Ayelet Shaked, and the Minister of Culture Miri Regev, began their war against this NGO by using all means. This organisation was banned from the schools. They were denied to access to all institutions of the army. They are insulted as “moles“, “runner-down of their own country“, and as „traitors“ paid with foreign money to defame the „Jewish State“. However, this law only affects „left-wing“ organizations helped by foreign aid, while right-wing organizations like „Im Tirtzu“ openly offer financial support to murderous Israeli soldiers and their families, and start hatred and smear campaigns against the liberal NGOs, and make fascism fashionable in Israel. (3)

Gabriel did the typical things a foreign minister does: a meeting with human rights groups, an important factor in Israel because they are a light in the fascist and Zionist obscurity. On his/her journey to Israel, every German politician should not just obligatorily visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial, but should also recognize the reality of the illegal occupation of Palestine and openly talk about and criticize it.

Netanyahu staged such a domestic show to strengthen his power among corruption affairs and political rivals. So he used every mean to stage a scandal. And then he piled the fire up with the accusation that Gabriel had just met with the „enemies of Israel“ one day after the Holocaust memorial day. And so the worm was turned! Gabriel answered that on journeys abroad it was a good democratic practice to meet with critical organizations. And in this case, he knew that not just Chancellor Merkel was there to support him.

It is about time to start a rethink in German policy. The Holocaust memorial day should give a clear signal to allow crimes against humanity „never again“.

Since years, indeed decades, the German foreign policy has omitted to behave „normally“ when it was about criticising Israel. And this criticism should be obligatory if a “Jewish State” defining itself the “only” democracy in the Middle East, commits illegal occupation, ethnic cleansing, and judaisation. I am really curious how the future visit to Israel by President Steinmeier will be. It is well-known that Steinmeier has a particularly good relationship with the Jewish friends. Both parties repeat all the time how “special” their relation is. And this is exactly the reason why President Steinmeier should have his doubts about this democracy.

Chancellor Merkel expressed her solidarity with the Israeli aggressions, because they were conducted for “self-defence”, and she ordered to include the security of Israel into the German reason of state. And up to now, she has been talking about the mantra of the “two-state-solution”.

When Chancellor Merkel cancelled the governmental consultations with the Israeli cabinet, primarily because of timetabling reasons during the election year, even if, as it was expressed by governmental circles in Berlin, it was more because of the continuous settlement politics violating international law, Netanyahu had to find a tit-for-tat response. And there was no better chance than targeting German foreign minister Gabriel.

How long can and will the German government continue this „special“ relationship to the “Jewish Apartheid State”?

In fact, in Israel people fear that Germany could stop its unlimited blind support to Israel. However, this would be an important step to achieve a “normal” relationship.

Unfortunately, this pipe dream seems to me more than ulikely. The Netanyahu regime still tries to instrumentalize the Holocaust for its own interests. And this still works out in Germany. The Israel lobby and the Central Council of Jews in Germany still instrumentalise Anti-Semitism for their interest, and start targeted campaigns to detract from the Israeli occupation crimes. In German policy for too long it has been accepted that in the meantime also in Germany this lobby work has assumed alarming shapes by denigrating all critics of Israel.

If in the “storming” battle organ of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the newspaper Jüdische Allgemeine, which declares that the “ethics of the preventive attack” as Jewish tradition is admissible as preventive self-defence strategy, then this Judaist ethics is all-day life in the “Jewish State”. In the meantime, the Netanyahu regime does not even conceal from military attacks against sovereign states like Syria, Lebanon, or wherever, and the hypocrite community of values accepts it… what to say about this “Jewish ethics” of the “11th Comandment”: Israel is allowed to do everything“! (4) (4a)

Therefore we have to oppose to the Israelisation of Germany!

The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has just said in an interview: “The new anti-Semitism is the anti-Semite Israel criticism”. In addition, there is the blow against Muslim immigrants carrying the gene of “Muslim anti-Semitism”. And so the Zionist poison soup is cooked. Schuster could not help but support the Israeli policy of Netanyahu in Germany when he accused Gabriel for not having met the organizations suggested by the Netanyahu regime.

Why all what comes from Jewish organizations is accepted without any critics? When will a representative of the government ask the Central Council or other lobby organisations the right questions? When will these representatives distance themselves from the illegal occupation policy of the “Jewish State”? Why are Jewish citizens treated differently from others? If German Turks engage for Erdogan, then all fill with indignation, but if German Jewish citizens, who have only a German passport, engage for Netanyahu, this is accepted without any criticism, or considered as normal because of their past. How can it be that young German Jews want to engage as volunteers in the “Jewish Defence Forces” to openly fight there, and to stabilise the illegal occupation or to attack sovereign states declared as “enemies”? Please note that it is about German citizens acting this way. If this does not raise questions? I was surprised when the former “Bundeswehr Professor” Wolffsohn in an interview attacked the Bundeswehr for being right-wing, after the abolition of the compulsory military service and when he explained how before his assignment he was asked about his contacts with communists, but not about his voluntary service in the IDF; finally, it would have been a logical questions to check his loyalty towards the German State. However, what is normal in these relationships?

Is it normal that a German minister of Interior writes 10 points for a German leading culture, by using the slogan: “We are not the Burka”, by asking for strange things, like shaking hands, open face, and of course, the commitment to the “special” relationship and to the existence right of Israel. This minister of Interior is a very heavy charge for all democrats in Germany, and has very few supporters, like the CDU talk show speaker Bosbach and the CDU number two Klöckner…

However, it seems to me that this more than embarrassing and inadequate advance is just a deviation manoeuvre from the right-wing trends in the Bundeswehr and the incredible case of the German Bundeswehr wing commander Franco A. who impersonated a Syrian refugees without any knowledge of the Arabic language. (5)

After all these mishaps and embarrassing incidents in the Bundeswehr, the German “war minister” Ursula von der Leyen should draw the conclusions …

When German President Steinmeier sees democracy in danger, and calls the Germans for more engagement, he should ask himself what democracy means to him and what is dangerous to democracy. Do the arbitrary actions of the Chancellor in all issues like the reason of state for the security of Israel, the existence right for a state without borders, the obstruction of the right for freedom of expression are democratic, when it is about the criticism against the “Jewish State” and 80 events like conferences, meeting, and expositions are cancelled or hampered by the municipalities or by Church institutions, when they critically deal with the Palestinian policy of the “Jewish State” or when the words occupation and BDS support are mentioned? Is this a democracy? It is alarming when 72 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, also Jewish speakers are denied to speak. If this is not anti-Semitism! Weapon sales and presents to the “Jewish State”, always new military operations for the Bundeswehr, the arbitrary refugee policy, visa freedom for the Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia, while Turkey has been stalled for decades with wrong promises. The claim for a German role as leader in Europe, under the leadership of a EU commission and a President who had been involved into a tax avoidance scandal in Luxembourg, a EU, which has become a luxury retreat of broken down politicians, the massive financial aid to Greece, the support of banks at charge of the tax payers, the training of German soldiers in Israel, the training of Saudi soldiers in Germany, a more than questionable anti-terror alliance, refugee deals of questionable kind, abolition of the compulsory military service, energy revolution, foreign policy according to despotic ruling, domestic policy at charge of Muslims, and leading culture ideas of the most anti-democratic type, all this decided in an arbitrary way, without asking us with a popular referendum. Yes, Mr Steinmeier, this creates democratic frustration, and does not promote democracy.

Therefore, I would like to conclude the present article with a quotation from the Jewish sociologist Judith Butler who expresses so well what impresses me and what I support from the deepest of my heart:

Butler opposes to the equation between Jewishness and Zionism to declare the anti-Zionist resistance as Jewish obligation:

“So, though one needs to contest the hegemonic control Zionism exercises over Jewishness, one needs, equally, to contest the colonial subjugation Zionism has implied for the Palestinian people.”

The “dismantling of political Zionism” is the prerequisite for coexistence. A new post-Zionist era could be the basis for a time after the occupation – and for Butler, not just Gaza and the West Bank are considered as occupied, but whole Israel because she considers also the foundation of the State of Israel as illegal.

In the end, I would like to accentuate that I will recognise only the existence right for a Free Palestine on an equal footing, for all its citizens, ethnical groups, and religions. And for what concerns this point, I fully agree with the new Hamas Charter. (6)

