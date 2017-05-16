Seventy years on from the Nakba, Palestinians seem to move from one cycle of oppression to another
A Palestinian man walks front of graffiti that reads “Returning” as Palestinians attend “camp of return” to mark refugees’ ties to lands lost in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, during a gathering to mark the 69th anniversary of the “Nakba” (catastrophe). Nakba means “catastrophe” in reference to the birth of the state of Israel 69 years ago in British-mandate Palestine, which led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who either fled or were driven out of their homes during the 1948 war over Israel’s creation.Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
*
I didn’t sell my house they stole it ..
*
69 yrs later, we are still here, all over the world, keeping our keys & hope that every day passes we are getting closer to return
*
*
To our homes in Palestine, we will return!
*
*
69 yrs of dispossession, forced exile and oppression We still resist & We Will Return
*
Latuff adds the following
Their creation was our Nakba!
*
“al-Nakbah” means “catastrophe”. Nakba Day when more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs were expelled from their homeland
IN IMAGES ~~ REMEMBERING A PROUD LAND THAT ONCE WAS - Grassyknoll said,
May 16, 2017 at 17:02
[…] Article Source […]
@honestcharlie said,
May 16, 2017 at 17:19
Reblogged this on THE ABSURD TIMES — STILL.