Wonder Woman opens in theaters today, starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the title role. The film is getting great reviews, but many are refusing the see it over Gadot’s support for the Israeli military, especially during the 2014 onslaught on Gaza. Here, Carlos Latuff imagines Gadot’s Wonder Woman being outmatched by her latest opponent, Mother Palestine.
TOON OF THE DAY ~~WONDER WOMAN IS PALESTINES’ NEWEST ENEMY
June 4, 2017 at 08:25 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Israel, Palestine)
