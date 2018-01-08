Who speaks about the uncountable arrests by the Jewish occupiers or the air raids against Gaza? All that this Judaic State terror regime does, is allowed because it is all justified as “self-defence,” To every desperate rocket from the staved concentration camp of Gaza the “Jewish State” reacts with massive murderous bombing attacks.

As long as the “Jewish State” is focusing on war, from head to toe, we will be obliged to oppose to it!

Image by Carlos Latuff

Focusing on wars, from head to toe!

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

*

Apparently in Germany, Europe and the USA it is not even permitted to talk about what the illegal occupation of Palestine stands for.

*

Punctually, for the New Year 2018, at the 70thanniversary of the foundation of the “Jewish State” at the expense of the local Palestinian people, the governing Likud party announced that more parts of the illegally occupied West Bank will be annexed soon. What is surprising is that this decision of the Party Committee was taken in absentia of Prime Minister Netanyahu, even if it perfectly corresponds to his political view.

*

This annexation deliberation is not obligatory, but it focusses on the objective of “Eretz Israel”, pursued from the beginning. And after the shameful Jerusalem decision taken by Trump, while the Western “community of values” remains silent about this provocation concerning the annexation of Palestinian land.

*

This silence in particular permits the more than 600.000 Judaic settlers and land grabbers residing in the illegally occupied Palestine, and that approximately 2,9 million Palestinians are entirely at the mercy of these settlers “moving” on their land.

*

When the young Palestinian Ahed Tamimi is brought to justice because she desperately tried to oppose the illegal occupation, then she is a hero and a symbol of this struggle for freedom and should be supported by the whole community of states! (1)

*

The reactions following Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the “undivided” capital of the “Jewish State” were too moderate, apart from a couple of desperate reactions ending with murdered Palestinians. At the moment his announcement to move the US embassy to Jerusalem is just a symbolic act, but one of big entity! It does not just reflect a violation against international law, but it also does not care about any UN resolution. Neither the USA nor the Netanyahu regime, accept internationally recognised rules, because they are sure they will never be held responsible for their arrogant and illegal way of acting.

*

Jerusalem may be the undivided capital of Palestine in a future-oriented model of a free State for all citizens and ethnic groups, having the same rights and obligations. For this objective it is worth to struggle.

*

However, Trump and his “Kosher Nostra” create facts which do not even consider the oppression of people living under occupation in Palestine, and do whatever is required to establish the “Jewish State” as absolute ruler. The game of power-politics violating human rights is facilitated by the increasing support offered by many Arab nations, in particular by Saudi Arabia, to the USA and the Netanyahu regime. Let us not deceive ourselves: there is only one loser, and it will be Palestine and its people.

*

While the Saudi regime commits its crimes against humanity in Yemen and the desperate population in the blocked Gaza vegetates in a more and more merciless way, in the German media the “Jewish State” celebrates itself for supporting Syrian fighters. While Gaza does not get almost any medical aid, Syrian jihadists are treated by the Netanyahu regime, after having been massively supported by the “Jewish State”.

*

If the “model Jew” Rafael Seligmann publishes his comment in the FAZ whose warmongering and distortions of facts cannot be outdone, and who indirectly calls for the German reason of state related to the security of the “Jewish State” and even does not shy away from the war against Iran, then the red line has already been crossed. In fact, the real background of the riots in Iran, is connected with the struggle against Hezbollah and Hamas.

*

So we have to ask who are the real agitators and who controls them. (2)

If Palestinian President Abbas uses the Gaza population as pledge for his own power without paying their wages and starves them out, and if the Netanyahu regime wants to avoid democratic elections, this will only promotes the total destruction of Palestine.

*

*

While every week in Tel Aviv thousands of protesters oppose Netanyahu and his corrupt affairs and nobody calls for the end of the occupation, then something is really wrong in this State! However, Netanyahu declared that even in the case of a trial against him, he will not resign. In the meantime, the Knesset already passed a law trying to cancel justice and to protect politicians from trials.

*

Last week, again 14.000 new settler units were announced, but this was not worth one line for the media. German politics and media are adapted from head to toe to the Jewish occupation of Palestine. While Germany is very quick with sanctions against Iran, Russia, and other “evil” States, when it is about Israelis crimes against international law, Germany does not even consider them, but just shamefully accepts the injustice committed.

*

In addition, at this time the “Jewish State” intervenes all over the world, in particular at U.S. universities to oppose the important and efficient BDS campaign. It invests millions of dollars and is supported by dedicated helpers in countless Jewish organisations and think tanks, from the Jewish Agency to the Reut-Institute and the Hasbara opinion manipulators of the “Israel Project.” In addition, Israel is supported by countless Christian-Zionist evangelicals, consolidating these conditions. Even if so much donations are used for this doubtful lobby work, and for new laws to silence all criticism, we have not to give up and continue to support the BDS movement. It is a war which has already started.

*

In the meantime all is superimposed by an evil diversionary tactic which is anti-Semitism, Muslim anti-Semitism and the nomination of a representative for anti-Semitism. This is a master propaganda performance behind which all true intentions are hidden.

*

In my opinion, we urgently need a racism representative overseeing media debates who would certainly not be cowed by countless threats from the Israel lobby.

*

It is not acceptable that the term “anti-Semitism” superimposes on everything, while the term occupation is not even mentioned.

*

The number of Jewish critics dealing with the subject is increasing, and the same can be said for non-Jewish critics. This kind of marginalisation, also including professional consequences, is a power factor which reminds me of the age of totalitarianism. And if this marginalisation is not stopped, it will extend to become of catastrophic dimensions. What about the freedom of opinion guaranteed to us all according to our constitution, if by one measure only we have all to be silenced?

*

This cannot be a democratic world view, if the loyalty towards the “Jewish State” is like a brand label, and there are only two categories of Jews: the first one are the Jews who are in solidarity with the illegal occupation and support it; the second Jews are the rebels who do not want to accept this injustice and do not want to be held responsible for it.

*

In fact, I am concerned that certain Jewish officials, organisations and politicians always try to represent themselves as something ‘special” to avoid any criticism. While in the past it was reprehensible to accentuate the religion of a Jewish citizen, today it has become a normal propaganda practice to put “Jew” before the nationality. The reason is that this way you can reactivate “tribalism” and “Jewishness” to be displayed everywhere. Of course, this behaviour just applies in case of successful people, athletes, artists, authors, while in case of unsuccessful people or criminals this fact is ignored, and they are marginalised.

*

Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism, but means criticism against the Jewish Apartheid State, and this is increasingly important. Defamation campaigns against critics will be reinforced this year on the occasion of the “70 anniversary celebrations” of the “Jewish State.” The public pressure against us will increase, and it will be more difficult to act, because also within the group of pro-Palestinian activists there are many enemies. People try to pursue their own goals, and so in the end this will just be an advantage for the Zionists themselves.

*

If right and left-wing activists support the “Jewish State” against other activists, then the final point will be reached, because there is only one path in Germany which should be followed by the whole society: we have to struggle for the freedom of Palestine.

*

I feel ashamed and it hurts me when Muslim refugees are called anti-Semites, and when Muslim citizens and Islam are increasingly offended.

How can it be that Arye Shalicar, an actual Israel government official of the Israeli Intelligence Ministry and former gang member in Berlin, on Facebook openly calls for the hunting of Palestinians in Germany? (in the meantime, the call has been deleted) (3)

*

Does this not exactly fit with the research conducted by The Intercept which concluded that Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) increasingly resigns to Israeli and US orders? (4)

*

In 2018 the criticism against the “Jewish State” will gain importance: it has to focus on the racist Apartheid politics of the “Jewish State,” and oppose the illegal occupation of Palestine, the violation of international law, to illegal construction of settlements, and to the oppression of all Palestinian rights. In particular Germany is responsible for the Palestinian people, the last victims of Nazi Germany. If Star of David flags are burnt, then this only prove the pent-up anger looking for an escape valve, which is more than understandable.

*

Unfortunately, in Germany there is only one Party, the MLPD, supporting the unshakeable and legitimate struggle for the liberation of Palestine. Its party chairman, Gabi Fechtner, was the only party chairman in Germany participating to the 50thanniversary of the foundation of the PFLP. Gabi Fechtner personally, the Internationalist League and the MLPD have already offensively supported the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people during the Federal Election Campaign. Thank you, MLPD!

We have to hope that the Turkish President Erdogan will continue to engage for Palestine and build up the axis Iran/Russia/Syria. This would be an important start into the New Year, and an important signal for Palestine!

*

As long as the “Jewish State” is focusing on war, from head to toe, we will be obliged to oppose to it! A Happy New Year 2018!

*

*

