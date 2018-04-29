CELEBRATING THE DISPLACEMENT

There is no empathy at all for the last victims of the Holocaust, the Palestinians

The renegaded victims of the Christian-Zionist jubilee celebrations

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski,English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

Greetings for the 70th anniversary of the “Jewish State”, based on the displacement of 750.000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948, during the Nakba (catastrophe). All famous politicians celebrate this anniversary of the foundation of the “Jewish State”. Nobody says one word about the Nakba, the catastrophe which supported by us in the West caused the occupation of Palestinians living imprisoned without any rights. One-thousand famous politicians and “Friends of Israel”, from Steinmeier to Maas, did not renounce to their celebration, while the renegaded victims, the Palestinians, had to “stay outside alone”. (1)

German Chancellor Merkel and foreign minister Maas fall over themselves with declarations of friendship and gratulations. What is particularly questionable is the fact that Merkel in an interview for the Israeli channel Ten explicitly talks to people of “Jewish origin” or Jews in Germany by offering them the guarantee to do all for their safety. The fact that synagogues, schools, kindergarten and Jewish institutions must be guarded worries her a lot. (2) There is no empathy for the last victims of the Holocaust, the Palestinians, during these Christian-Zionist joyful celebrations.

However, two positive signals came from Merkel. Before her journey to Trump she engaged for the maintenance of the nuclear deal with Iran, criticised by Trump and Netanyahu, by saying: “In our opinion having an agreement is better than having no agreement at all.” In addition, Germany will not follow the USA and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem., as long as the status of Jerusalem will not be definitively clarified.

Why does Merkel not give her welcoming speech at the 70thanniversary of the foundation of the “Jewish State” to the Jüdische Allgemeine, the “storming organ” of the Central Council of German Jews? Why not to the Israel ambassador? However, when it is about Turkey, Ditib is criticised as the religious organ linked to Turkish Government. This argument does not apply to the Central Council as corporation under public law, when it constantly acts as German representative of the “Jewish State” in Germany. Here horrifying double standards are created because there is no equal treatment of Jewish and non-Jewish organisations. It is enough with the “particular” relationship to the “Jewish State” and the German citizens of Jewish faith. Exactly this unequal treatment causes prejudices resulting in Anti-Semitism. However, this is exactly what the Netanyahu regime wants to continue to commit its crimes unpunished and without being criticised.

Almost as an aside, Merkel criticises the construction of settlements by the Jewish State because it would not simplify the Two-State-Solution. According to Merkel, Germany wants the “Jewish Democratic State” of Israel next to a “viable” Palestinian State. And this is so implausible as all her politics is.

However, in one and the same sentence of her welcoming speech, Chancellor Merkel adds “that knowing the responsibility and bearing in mind our common values, we will shape our future for mutual benefit”.

How can this “Christian-Zionist” chancellor so uncritically celebrate the anniversary of the foundation of the Jewish State in “joy and thankfulness” because the Jewish State reached out its hands for reconciliation, without referring back to the missing “reconciliation” with the Palestinians? Again, the Palestinians are not an issue. And it was also not an issue during the “reconciliation visit” of “Auschwitz Minister” Maas in Israel. This autumn, Merkel is planning to visit the Jewish State with her cabinet. It is easy to imagine how this visit will look like and which results will be achieved: more armaments and U-boat gifts for the purpose of “self-defence”.

Israel’s objective: the final solution at the expense of the Palestinians

How can we talk about common values with a “Jewish occupiers’ and Apartheid State”, a state without constitution, without clear borders and aiming at the complete implementation of the final solution of the Zionist reason of state at the expense of the Palestinians.

Merkel also moans about “new types of Antisemitism” by refugees or people of “Arabic origin”. In reality, the Chancellor should know very well that these people are not motivated by Antisemitism, but by the absolutely understandable rage against the crimes of the Netanyahu regime. These crimes climaxed again at the Gazan border where thousands of Palestinians started their “March of Return” which will continue until the Nakba commemoration day on 15 May.

This “March of Return” is a pleading call for help addressed to the international public not to forget the Palestinians and their legal right to return. The result up to now: dozens of people assassinated, including children and a press photographer, Jasser Murtaja, wearing the jacket with the inscription “Press”, and who according to war minister Lieberman was working with a drone and became a safety risk. His version was not even confirmed by the army.

Murtaja was an independent reporter who worked for the production company Ain-Media which was even financially supported by the US agency USAID. All is checked with extreme precision. He had nothing to do with Hamas, but was engaged for truthful reporting. He will enter the history of the Palestinian history as “martyr of truth”.

Merkel did not even comment the massacre in Gaza by the Netanyahu’ state terrorism regime. As always, she just focussed on the proper “right for defence”.

Reason of State: support of the illegal Jewish occupation of Palestine

Of course, we have to ask ourselves the following question: What will Merkel do for Palestine, if she massively and unconditionally supports the disrespectful politics of the “Jewish State” with arms and U boat supplies by following the Merkel formula of the German reason of state for the security of the “Jewish State”. However, this “security” means the support of the illegal Jewish occupation of Palestine.

Since March 2010, the commemoration of this catastrophe in the “Jewish State” has been made punishable. What began with the so called “Nakba” law and continued with the “Anti-boycott” law, the “muzzle” law for the media and many other fascist laws, has only one goal of silencing and hiding the truth. However, the truth cannot be hidden for ever, even if Zionists do not fear anything more than the truth.

We should all fear a “Jewish State” led by politicians like Netanyahu who use the seventy hour of “independence celebrations” to express this threat: the “Jewish State” has become an “emerging world power” whose light will defeat the “darkness” of its enemies. “In another 70 years, you’ll find here a country that is 70 times stronger, because what we’ve done until today is just the beginning!”

We saw this “Jewish Occupiers’ State” celebrating this anniversary with the wings of “David Star” air force flying over the illegally occupied Palestine. Also two nuclear weapons-capable U boats and corvettes, the planes F15 and F16 and the recently purchased stealth aircraft F35 participated to this horrifying and enormous power demonstration in Tel Aviv (greetings from Merkel!). Combat aircraft and transport planes from Canada, Italy, Great Britain, Greek, Poland, and Austria were also involved in this “Zionist peace message”.

Oppose to war, oppression, and perpetual occupation!

When Netanyahu thanked President Trump again for his historical decision to recognise “Jerusalem as our capital” and for the relocation of the most powerful country of the world to Jerusalem, one got a foretaste on what the future will bring: war, oppression, and perpetual occupation.

This emerging world power is a threat to world peace. Too bad that Günter Grass cannot be there today to write another poem for these “celebrations”.

This Wednesday in Berlin and other German cities a big rally of the “Christian-Zionist” hypocrites will be organised based on the slogan „Berlin trägt Kippa“ (Berlin wearing kippa). We should change this mendacious fake rally based on defamations to a symbolic action based on the slogan “Berlin wearing hijab” to oppose to Islam and foreigners’ hatred and to struggle for the freedom of Palestine. (3)

The renegaded victims of the Christian-Zionist joyful celebrations must not be left alone. We should give them our voice. We should claim for the existence right of a free Palestinian State as German reason of state, because 70 years occupation of Palestine have been more than enough.

And we commemorate the Nakba and celebrate the prospects for a free Palestine, “From the River to the Sea”.

Foot Notes:

1 https://www.tagesspiegel.de/berlin/70-jahre-unabhaengigkeit-1000-gaeste-feiern-israels-geburtstag-in-berlin/21195152.html

2 https://www.suedtirolnews.it/video/merkel-beklagt-neue-formen-des-antisemitismus

3 https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/berlin/-berlin-traegt-kippa–berliner-zur-solidaritaets-aktion-am-mittwoch-aufgerufen-30057842

