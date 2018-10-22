TELL AMAZON TO STOP PEDDLING HATE

Let Amazon know that you live in a

The world was finally rid of the infamous Judeo nazi, Meir Kahane, 28 years ago on November 5th, 1990 …..

Yet, after all these years Amazon is still peddling his (and his son’s) hatred on line under the guise of religion. Let them know this is unacceptable! Post on their FaceBook page https://www.facebook.com/Amazon/

Here is what they are peddling ….

This book contains 104 divrei Torah from Rabbis Meir and Binyamin Kahane — zealous firebrands who died for God’s land and people. Excerpted from their writings, the divrei Torah urge Jews to trust God, not man, and create a truly Jewish country — safe from enemies within and without. Also included in this volume is an appendix with four Kahane articles that typify their thought and reveal how they planned on triumphing despite Israel’s political ban against them.

Surely there are enough garbage dumpsters in your area where this type of trash might be found!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Also this … (Just in time for Halloween)

Imagine being a Palestinian child and seeing another child dressed up as an IDF soldier at school or Halloween party. It’s time for Amazon to drop this costume.

Palestinian children are terrorized by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Each year Israeli military arrests and prosecutes around 700 Palestinian children. 3 out of 4 of these children experience physical violence during arrest or interrogation. Letting children dress up as IDF is a shameful activity and Amazon.com should follow the practice of other retailers in the U.S. and stop selling IDF costumes.