THE STAR OF OPPRESSION

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation – Milena Rampoldi

Let us imagine the following scenario: Syrian, Lebanese, Turkish, Russian, or Iranian jets carry out surveillance flights over the “Jewish State.” The hypocritical world community would be up in arms and rush to support the “threatened” Jewish State. Since the Zionist regime has special rights at an international level and is allowed to violate all rules with impunity, a war could break out, and this war would be tolerated by the “world community.”

The “Jewish State” has managed it to exploit its “right for self-defense” so that such violence licenses Zionist state terror regime to get away with anything. In all its wars of aggression, pre-emptive attacks, targeted homicides and raids, the Jewish State has abrogated international law including human rights. Is this the “Jewish ethics” the propaganda talks about? I cannot love a state, and I cannot love the “Jewish” State. How can you see something positive in a State that oppresses, denigrates, and ethnically cleanses Palestinians from even before its foundation, and maintains its policy of continues with this reason of state of the judaisation. For this reason we are forced to support Israel’s “security” which permits its policy of violating international law and human rights. Have we learnt absolutely nothing from history? Can anyone claim they knew nothing about it!

And the new political situation, the right-wing parties gaining strength in Europe, from France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and perhaps the future Kurz-Coalition, and the AfD in Germany, make the situation even worse. What do they all have in common? They support Jews and the “Jewish State”, and they struggle against the alleged “Islamisation” of the “Christian Occident.” The increase of this terrifying policy is reached when right-wing and traditional German parties read from the same page.

Russia is informed about the air strike against Syria, as it was the case on 7 September, when the Israeli Air Force had attacked a military plant in Hama. In the German media we read the justification of Israel, based on the motto that “good” bombs are allowed to attack a Syrian chemistry plant of the “bad” Assad regime and to kill to Syrian soldiers. These attacks are part of a countless number, and one of the most sensational was the attack of 7 June 1981, when the IDF destroyed an Iraqi research plant near Bagdad. Not to speak of the regular strikes against Hezbollah convoys, and of drone attacks in Lebanon. What would have happened, if it was “Jewish defense soldiers” killed by Syrian fighter jets? Western value hypocrites would have condemned such barbarous acts and supported the Zionist regime.

When Star of David jets attack an alleged chemistry plant, it is ok, and no journalists or politicians question such violations against international law, and the violation are not worth talking about in the State news of ARD. While in the news will discuss football and car racing, it will fail to mention how the “Jewish Defense Army” launches its attacks from the illegally occupied region territory. This is a deliberate, misleading, and brainwashing of the people.

This “special” relationship stylizes the “Jewish Occupation State” as a “light among the peoples” and an illuminating model for questions about security, defense, and integration of refugees. In his new book Ilan Pappe describes this state as the “biggest prison” in the world. This State can act in a total freedom, can break all rules, and can continue its land grabbing, its occupation, the negation of international law and can be sure to get the support by the community of states. At the first front there is U.S. president Trump, the most dangerous of all U.S. presidents who actively supports this kind of policy. Trump threatens other countries and puts the world in danger of a third World War. Then you can be sure of one thing: Netanyahu will be his fan and supporter, and racism and Zionism will be their common objectives, even if they represent a big risk for the peace of this world.

This risk is further increased by Trump who wants to destroy the tediously negotiated nuclear deal with Iran because he considers it a “bad deal” with a shameful state. In addition, Trump today threatens North Korea with “total” destruction. However, when you listen to his claim to put an end to the “bad” nuclear deal with Iran, you know very well who are his “whisperers.” And if you read certain Israeli newspapers and think thanks for the Netanyahu regime’s annulment of this deal, you should understand that is not enough because Israel wants to prepare an independent military attack against Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear infrastructure by the use of all kinds of force and with “determination and creativity.” For many years this policy of pretension to power has been the result produced by Zionist “thought leaders” like, at the first front, the Bar-Ilan university, the Begin Sadat Centre for Strategic Studies (BESA Centre) or the Israel Project. Terms like occupation, nakba, cluster bombs, and Sharon’s slaughter festivity in Lebanon, the genocide in Gaza have been declared taboo. Also the countless verbal pirouettes which pursue the goal to let the occupation and the crimes under international criminal law disappear from the media are produced by these scientifically accompanied Israel lobby thought leaders. They ruthlessly exploit Holocaust comparisons, so as to demonize critics of the Israeli policy as anti-Semites. So they have successfully transformed peaceful states like Iran which has never attacked another country into demonized Holocaust players, and fighters of Hezbollah and Hamas, opposed to the occupation under international criminal law, are called terrorist organizations. This week, the Israeli war minister Lieberman will meet the Russian and US defense ministers to put them back on track. He wants to induce his US colleague Mattis to more actively engage in the struggle against Iran and in the Syrian war, because the Netanyahu regime considers itself as being “surrounded by enemies” (Iran, Turkey, Russia, Hezbollah, and Hamas!). It is also more than plausible that the Netanyahu regime and its co-puppet masters are behind the Qatar crises to weaken the big sponsor of Hamas in Gaza, Qatar.

As a consequence, also the newly proclaimed unity between Fatah and Hamas has to be seen with some skepticism because it is a reconciliation agreement which will not have any sustainability. In the end, Hamas is completely right when it says that only the armed resistance can end the illegal occupation of Palestine, and that of course it will not accept to dissolve the Qassam brigades. As long as Palestinian President Abbas who contributed to all this to extremely worsen the situation in the occupation Gaza Strip even by encouraging the Jewish occupation power to cut electricity and by thinking of other harassments to overthrow Hamas. He acted based on the model of the Western “alliance of values” like in Egypt, Ukraine, Venezuela, just to mention some examples of (tried) regime changes. If now in the Gaza Strip Fatah will come back to power, this cannot go well in the long run. Only free elections would help both in the Gaza Strip and in the illegally occupied West Bank. Of course, this would be unconceivable for the Netanyahu regime because in that case it would have to negotiate with a legitimate Palestinian head of government and not with the legitimated collaborationist president Abbas who will do all in his power to avoid these elections because he would not win them.

Alternatives would be Mohammed Dahlan, the former chief of the secret services of Fatah and Abbas’ mortal enemy, and Marwan Barghouti the “Palestinian Mandela,” in “eternal” Israeli solitary confinement, and symbol of the resistance against the occupation of Palestine! However, this is a dream worth fighting for, even if it is unconceivable thanks to the “Jewish occupiers’ regime.” Finally, Netanyahu does not want to recognize a Palestinian unity government in which Hamas co-governs. A small glimmer of hope is on horizon that Egypt as mediator will open the border crossing blocked on the Egyptian side, so to allow freedom to the imprisoned people of Gaza to leave their distress in the concentration camp. The “coup Pharaoh” al-Sisi pursues the goal to extend his power and to control the Sinai region.

While the “Jewish State,” with all its Zionist power, has been trying for decades now to avoid the foundation of a Palestinian state, the Netanyahu regime was immediately ready to recognize “Kurdistan.” Imagine Netanyahu arming the Kurds to cause a further destabilization in the region. Probably this is exactly in the interests of the “Jewish State.”

These new political constellations and power relations in the USA, Europe, and Germany may give cause for concern. Trump and Netanyahu are the embodiment of terror, and their common withdrawal from the UNESCO to protest against the alleged “Israel hostility” is ridiculous, if you consider that even calling the “Jewish State” an “occupation power” is said to be anti-Semitic.

However, it is extremely questionable whether the UNESCO President Audrey Azouley, the Moroccan-French Jewish woman, and former French minister of culture, proposed by Manuel Valls, will try to keep Palestine on the agenda. Azoulay narrowly beat Qatar’s Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari in the final 30-28 vote, after his being defamed as anti-Semite. And probably in spite of this “Jewish presidency” the U.S. and Israel will not revert their withdrawal. However, the USA still owes UNESCO 500 million US-Dollars.

This “Jewish State” as “symbol of terror” cannot be internationally supported anymore. The BDS is an important objective in the struggle for a free Palestine.

