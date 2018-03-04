A CARTOON ISRAEL DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

March 4, 2018 at 09:22 (Cartoons, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel, Palestine)

REPOST THIS …. MAKE IT GO VIRAL!

After a Danish paper published this caricature, the Israeli ambassador to Denmark condemned it, asked for it to be removed, and requested an apology from the paper. So now people on FB are posting it to make it go viral. 

Yallah ..

 

  2. McGannahan Skyjellyfetti said,

    March 4, 2018 at 16:50

    It would be more accurate if the dog were a weasel, rat, skunk, or snake and the last frame showed the Palestinian in a casket rather than laying on the floor.


