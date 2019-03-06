THE UNIVERSAL THREAT OF ZIONISM

If Zionist fascists today join forces with Europeans to fight Islam and Muslims under the guise of fighting terror, then we should stand up together and defend ourselves against this kind of racism to save the last of democracy.

Zionism threatens all of us

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

When the “Jewish State” ambassador, Jeremy Issacharoff, launches, we know what to expect: fake news and hasbara (propaganda). But what he now said in the “Jumping Picture” was not to be beaten. (1) No, certainly not Hezbollah threatens Europe, but it is undoubtedly its representative Zionist state terror regime. And certainly not threatened by him hallucinated “anti-Semites from Gaza to Tehran” – the nuclear power (!) – Israel with death, but it is still his state, which is constantly threatening, this supports with arbitrary bombing, air surveillance and See, which does not shy away from targeted killings or extrajudicial executions. While Israel is trying to destabilize Lebanon,

German submission to Zionist state terrorists

Issacharoff attacks not only the UNO for innumerable, absolutely legitimate resolutions, but also criticizes Federal President Steinmeier because of his congratulatory telegram to Iran for the 40th national holiday. Even Josef Schuster, the German governor of the “Jewish State”, had already given his mustard via this jumble in this Cause.

It is more than presumptuous that a German President, who is so closely connected with the “Jewish friends”, has to be reprimanded by representatives of an international law-violating regime like Israel, and certainly he does not have to justify himself for usual diplomatic practices!

Where the German political submission has led, we experience in this case particularly blatantly. The more German politicians covet the Zionist state terrorists, the more demands are made.

Distraction from daily peoples and human rights crimes – hell on earth

No, Hezbollah and Hamas are not our enemies. They are resistance organizations, formed from the founding of the “Jewish state” and the illegal occupation of Palestine. By constantly demonizing these important organizations, Israel is only trying to divert attention from its daily genocide and human rights crimes. Who led the war against Lebanon, regardless of the civilian population, with dirty weapons that today still painfully remind the people of Lebanon of the war and the atrocities of the “butcher” Ariel Sharon?

Or take Gaza, where the Jewish “defensive army” committed genocide, until today, and week after week the Palestinians trying to break out of this concentration camp are insidiously murdered by snipers. With combat helicopters responding to balloons, and constant drones monitoring the trapped trying to wear down everything that happens under the eyes of the so-called Western “community of values” which the Palestinian people and the illegal occupation of Palestine except hypocritical pronouncements unmoved in the prepared them by the Israelis hell to languish on earth.The Netanyahu regime has achieved virtually no international criticism of the occupation. (2)

No, not Hezbollah, Hamas or Iran are terrorists, but in the truest sense of the word are the state terrorists of the “Jewish state” and its regime. They can not be our allies in the terror fight. Instead, we should finally see who brings us this terror. Nothing leaves the “Jewish state” untrammeled to drive a wedge between the EU states.

The “Jewish state”: Zionist-fascist schizomycete of the region

If the ambassador speaks of how Israel has recently discovered six “terror tunnels” that have led from South Lebanon to Israel, then that is more than implausible. After all, Netanyahu had known this fact for a long time, but it only became useful to him in his election campaign. I have seen with my own eyes the desolate situation of the Palestinian refugees in the camps in Lebanon, who must live there unworthily, 71 years after the Nakba, the catastrophe. In recent years, due to the Syria war, the situation of the refugees has worsened further, which plays into the hands of the “Jewish state”. Just as the Netanyahu regime is diligently involved in the Syrian war, supporting terrorists and the more than dodgy “white helmets” to weaken the Assad government, affirming the eternal garrison of the Golan Heights.

Although Israel repeatedly emphasizes defending the security of its people, it very deliberately weakens the security of its citizens with this type of policy. How sure could the “Jewish state” live if it were not for the occupation and Zionist fascist fission fungus of the region, because without keeping its population in fear and with the repeated pretense, surrounded by enemies in the whole world to be alone and alone. Only then can they govern by putting the population in constant fear of imaginary enemies and attacks. At the same time, the Netanyahu regime does not shy away from subordinating Iran to a planned Holocaust against the “Jewish state”.This instrumentalization of the Holocaust is a particularly perfidious kind of hasbala “warfare”,

So it does not make much difference which regime is coming to power in the “Jewish state” because they all have one purpose only: to achieve the fight against Palestinians / Muslims and the final solution of the Judaization of Palestine, by all means. This dirty election campaign, which Netanyahu has completely tailored to himself, with provocations from Haram al-Sharif to the “eternal capital” of Jerusalem, with the strong help of the Trump government. Netanyahu, who is threatened with corruption charges and is so up to his neck, tries to prevent his resignation by attacking the judiciary and the media. With this aggressive, racist policy, which does not shy away from cooperation with fascists, he actually knows a large part of his Jewish followers behind him. There can be no talk of an opposition, after all, the party alliance Blau-Weiss, under the former Chief of Staff Gantz and companions of Netanyahu, as well as a former television presenter and finance minister Lapid, offers neither an alternative nor a useful program.It’s all state terrorists who seek to power, with blood on their hands. There is nothing left for the Palestinians except ethnic cleansing and advancing Judaization at the expense of their last rights. Everything is reminiscent of friend Trump and his choice, as well as various far-right European leaders.It’s all state terrorists who seek to power, with blood on their hands. There is nothing left for the Palestinians except ethnic cleansing and advancing Judaization at the expense of their last rights. Everything is reminiscent of friend Trump and his choice, as well as various far-right European leaders.It’s all state terrorists who seek to power, with blood on their hands. There is nothing left for the Palestinians except ethnic cleansing and advancing Judaization at the expense of their last rights. Everything is reminiscent of friend Trump and his choice, as well as various far-right European leaders.

Germany coldly denies human rights under the boot of lobbyists

If the Israeli ambassador criticizes Germany for daring to abstain or vote against Israel in a very few resolutions, it sounds like a threat that has already fallen on fertile ground thanks to the FDP, which in turn is putting pressure on the federal government and wants to prevent Israeli-critical resolutions. If this is your program for upcoming elections, then good night you liberals! What remains is a jumble of miserable self-promoters, voluntarily under the boot of lobbyists who are icy refusing to enforce international law and human rights when it comes to the “Jewish state”.Perhaps this kind of cowardly appeasement policy is a late reappraisal of the Nazi past of the Mende period? Meanwhile, the entire German party landscape has lost all scruples, when it comes to the “Jewish state” and its unconditional support. This is a dangerous development of the “new anti-Semitism” that is omnipresent in philosemitic effusions, and if this continues, criminalizing and making impossible any criticism of Israel, and thus voluntarily discarding the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Basic Law.

To the Ambassador, who sees in the interview the time for congratulations to people in Iran, when the “ayatollahs and terror regime” will come to an end, I answer for my part, with his words:

“The time will come for congratulations to the people of Palestine when the Zionist-fascist regime of state terror, which they spread internally and externally, comes to an end.”

Germany is openly supporting the transatlantic war policy of NATO

It will not succeed in destroying the BDS movement and silencing award ceremonies to Jewish human rights activists and critics of the “Jewish state” policy, even though the scroungingly-scientifically-crafted Hasbara propaganda tries and supports this with millions of dollars.

If the coming elections in the “Jewish State” bring politicians to the government, who are actually all members of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, then Germany is guaranteed, as always, to support them unconditionally. The credibility and integrity of such nefarious policy expires visibly – if Germany and its armaments industry now unscrupulous arms to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the “Jewish State” sell – if Bundeswehr soldiers worldwide participate in military conflicts and that is also rated positively, the Sanctions against Russia and Iran, and that after the attempted and failed US overthrow attempt in Venezuela, which backfired, was immediately recognized by order of the US a Venezuelan puppet as president, which culminated in that the German ambassador Daniel Kiener provided the self-styled “interim president” Guiado as Bodygard at the “lovely” reception on his return to the airport in Caracas. Thus, German foreign policy has openly supported the transatlantic war policy of NATO.Since the former SPD Foreign Minister Gabriel, who will soon be the successor to Friedrich Merz, the Atlantic Bridge and already “moved” looking forward to the post, doubly pleased, with so much grafting to the “US Friends” (3) Thus, German foreign policy has openly supported the transatlantic war policy of NATO. Since the former SPD Foreign Minister Gabriel, who will soon be the successor to Friedrich Merz, the Atlantic Bridge and already “moved” looking forward to the post, doubly pleased, with so much grafting to the “US Friends” (3) Thus, German foreign policy has openly supported the transatlantic war policy of NATO. Since the former SPD Foreign Minister Gabriel, who will soon be the successor to Friedrich Merz, the Atlantic Bridge and already “moved” looking forward to the post, doubly pleased, with so much grafting to the “US Friends” (3)

footnotes:

(1) https://www.bild.de/politik/ausland/politik-ausland/israels-botschafter-warnt-die-hisbollah-bedroht-auch-europa-60432196.bild.html

(2) http://www.trt.net.tr/english/world/2019/02/28/israelische-gewalt-in-gaza-in-2018-1154393

(3) http://www.schweizmagazin.ch/nachrichten/ausland/33092-Venezuela-Deutscher-Botschafter-spielt-Bodyguard.html

