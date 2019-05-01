ANTI ZIONISM MUST NOT BE CONFUSED WITH ANTI SEMITSM

We must not let up in the fight for a free Palestine from the River to the Sea. We must defend ourselves against it if Israel criticism is compulsorily criminalized as anti-Semitism

Image by Carlos Latuff

When Israel criticism is obligatorily criminalized as anti-Semitism

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Where the mass media machinery of Putin’s and Erdogan’s demonization has once again been massively set in motion, one wonders at the silence on Netanyahu following the Israeli elections. These showed once again in a frightening way that the “Jewish state” is unwilling to give up the occupation of Palestine. The occupiers have settled down well with Zionist arrogance in this Jewish apartheid state. Especially since they do not have to fear any pressure on the part of the so-called “community of values” to change this illegal state. Jewish citizens feel ethnically superior – after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Western fire due to a Russian offer

While Russia and President Putin are being called for allegedly “hybrid warfare” because he signed a decree after the election in Ukraine, according to which the citizens of the “people’s republics” in Eastern Ukraine should receive Russian passports without the usual preconditions.It is also thought possible to offer Russian citizenship in general, provided that they speak Russian. Already the western fire started and the EU and the US criticized this suggestion as a slap in the face against the “peace efforts” in the eastern Ukraine.

One wonders what peace efforts are meant? Remember the billions of US sums spent in the run-up to the Ukrainian uprising, the NATO creep, and the efforts to put Ukraine on a “NATO course” and EU accession. All this was an unparalleled affair for Russia, which was answered with the reintegration of the Crimea, a more than understandable step confirmed by a popular referendum. So what is more obvious than offering these facilities to the Ukrainian citizens? After all, everyone is free to respond.

No western fire after annexations of the “Jewish state”

In contrast, the “Jewish state” occupied the Syrian Golan since the “Six-Day War” in 1967 and annexed it since 1981, without much shouting from the “community of values”. No wonder that the “Jewish state” now declared this illegally occupied Syrian territory the eternal “property” of the “Jewish state”. Contrary to international law, but confirmed by Trump’s Decree, which recognizes the US’s membership of the Syrian Golan Heights formally belonging to Israel. Trump defended his further taboo on the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem and justified it as a logical step in pursuing his policy. He even bragged that he was doing everything that other US presidents had considered before him, but had not dared.Netanyahu could do nothing better than this “poisonous” election gift, which helped him to his re-election. Just as Trump legitimized the Jewish occupation here and international law was trampled under foot, every description mocks and is a provocation against the inactive state community. This incredible violation of Syrian sovereignty joins the unrestrained hegemony claim of the US and its Jewish vassal in tow.

Although the EU and Germany criticized this decision, but at least consider the Golan Heights as occupied territory and do not recognize the sovereignty of Israel, as a spokeswoman for the EU emphasized. Through this formal recognition of the Golan Heights and the approximately 20,000 Israeli residents as belonging to the “Jewish State”, the US violated a UN Security Council Resolution, which they had themselves adopted in 1981.Here again shows that the US under Trump are no longer willing to recognize treaties, decisions, international law or human rights, but are only governed by the autocratic Trump’s “dealer policy”. As a partner they are completely unfit, which should finally be acknowledged with a consistent response.

Extraordinary influence of the Israel lobby

Although criticism of the “Jewish state” is mildly practiced, it has no effect, because unlike in Russia, there are no sanction threats, let alone punishable threats. Thus, while every means in Russia is right to enforce its own power policy, this important instrument in dealing with the “Jewish state” is completely inadequate. Why is this so good for this apartheid state? Because, and this needs to be addressed again, the Israel lobby has such an extraordinary influence, especially in the US, but also globally networked. With the undisguised instrumentalization and use of the victim role, with recurring Holocaust reference as a threat, the “Jewish State” repeatedly succeeds in criminalizing and silencing its critics. Brand criticism as anti-Semitism,

In fact, the “uniqueness” of this Jewish occupation state is frightening as the “most moral” of all Jewish “defense armies” openly admit to being there to protect the settlements in the occupied West Bank, Judaize the occupied Jerusalem, by all means. These murderous soldiers volunteer and do not shy away from killing Palestinians, firing at teenagers, paramedics or elderly and women, or even shooting them in the helpless and shackled state “on the run”, often in the back. They enjoy it when they keep the occupied in fear, which makes this army in the Jewish population so popular. Palestinians are bitter victims who, deprived of all rights, have to watch helplessly as they rob their land, destroying their homes and making them feel like they are worthless. The Palestinian “does not count and vote”. This also contributed to the fact that fewer and fewer Israeli Palestinians were voting, also thanks to intimidation attempts, such as Likud camera surveillance. The result was then according to the wishes of the Netanyahu regime.

Israel’s policy of annihilation and ethnic cleansing

Remember the Israel Defense Forces t-shirts that featured imprints, such as a pregnant Palestinian woman with a cross hairs over her stomach and the inhuman slogan “One shot, two kills.” As well as the racist slogans of former Justice Minister Shaked, one should kill Palestinians and their “brood”, as well as the racist settlers, “death to the Arabs” and murders that are always hushed up and always remain as good as unpunished.Does it still need stronger evidence that Jewish occupation policy towards the Palestinians is a policy of annihilation and ethnic cleansing?

A recent survey revealed that the majority of Jewish Israelis reject the establishment of a Palestinian state. A majority of 53 percent of this group also rejects conflict resolution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the “Jewish state”. Only a meager 22 percent of Jews still believe in the founding of a Palestinian state. In the meantime, the issue of annexation has gained in importance since Netanyahu made his election pledge to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and not to dissolve a colonial settlement.

“Deal of the Century” to Ramadan?

He summed up this provocation in these words: “I will extend the sovereignty of the ‘Jewish state’ to the West Bank and not differentiate between the settlement blocks and the isolated settlements.” Most of these settlements are in what is known as Area C, which is about 60 percent Palestinian Territory and where about 300,000 Palestinians live.Everything was agreed exactly with the Trump government and, according to US Secretary of State Pompeo, would be in line with the upcoming “Deal of the Century” by Kushner and Greenblatt. This repeatedly announced and now again until after the end of the Muslim month of fasting Ramadan, which takes place this year in early May to early June, delayed deal should be announced thereafter. It almost seems

Since the BDS movement grew stronger and stronger, it became more and more the preferred “Jewish war aim”. Increasingly, attempts are being made to suppress freedom of expression and to suppress facts and truths that discredit the “Jewish state”. For example, the Israel lobby is avoiding sitting down and discussing with activists or Israel critics, as has been suggested so often. Of course, for good reason, because the defeat would be too clear for lack of valid and convincing counter-arguments. It gets even more dangerous if, under pressure from the extremely active pro-Israel lobby in the German parliament, we should proceed with dubious bills against organizations and supporters of BDS or Israel critics.

Punish war crimes and crimes against humanity!

The atrocities committed by decades of occupation by the Zionist regime, the multiple war crimes, child murders, and genocide in Gaza must finally be labeled and punished for what they are: a war crime and a crime against humanity. The international community must finally stand up for freedom of expression and express the unpleasant truth that the “Jewish apartheid state” is not a democracy and must be treated as normally as any other state that carries out an ethnic cleansing policy.

We must not let up in the fight for a free Palestine from the River to the Sea. We must defend ourselves against it if Israel criticism is compulsorily criminalized as anti-Semitism!

Originally posted AT