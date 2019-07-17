THE LONG AND UGLY HISTORY OF ZIONISM

Thus, the long and dirty history of Zionism should not be forgotten, but should finally be worked up without scruples and fear of defamation, because only then can the targeted Hasbara fight.

The Infinitely Long and Dirty History of Zionism

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The history of Zionism begins with contacts to the most violent ideologies, the most racist regimes and dictatorships and continues to this day as a thread through history. Rarely is it pointed out that Zionism is the official colonial settler colonial ideology of the “Jewish state”, which by definition is a thoroughly anti-Semitic ideology. Just the terms Israel as the “Jewish state” of the “Jewish people” or the audacity to speak out of this definition for all Jews worldwide. Not to mention the Zionist claim to call the illegal settlement policy and colonization of the state “Jewish value”. These “values” have always been based on the cooperation and support of fascist, right-wing and anti-Semitic, racist regimes and persons. Thus, the similarity between the two ideologies is obvious, as anti-Semites and Zionists agree that Jews are actually foreign in Europe, are not part of it and therefore are urged to go as settlers to the “Jewish state” in order to boost colonization and thus to inspire the final solution of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Theodor Herzl: Anti-Semites become our most reliable friends

Already in the diaries of Theodor Herzl, the Zionist thinker who predicted in his colonial project more or less almost everything that we experience today refined, one can read the exposing sentences that “the governments of countries tormented by anti-Semitism will be very interested, helping us to gain the sovereignty we want. “He further notes in his diaries that” the anti-Semites are becoming our most trusted friends and the anti-Semitic countries our allies. ” I heard similar statements from Nahum Goldmann, a former president of the “Jewish World Congress. Israel and its lobby are still acting on these successful methods today. So today Israel offers an anti-Semitism “washing service” for historically fascist and nationalist political groups across Europe. All that groups have to do is express their “love of Israel” in order to get the kosher temple of the Netanyahu regime. This long-term and unfortunately quite successful strategy pursues the Zionist regime more perfidiously, even today. So these statements have come true. Let’s see Netanyahu and his unscrupulous politics, who are particularly good with far-right populists such as Hungarian President Orban or the infamous Brazilian President Bolsonario, as well as the Gulf rulers and dictators worldwide, all of whom support the “Jewish State”. Fit their ideologies, especially in the common fight against Muslims.

Ruthlessly, Netanyahu tries to straighten out the Israeli legal system in order to avoid corruption charges in this way. However, his cabinet is tailored to exactly that and amazes again and again by statements that would be in other countries, as well as in Germany, the offense of incitement meet. As an example among many is how the former Mossad chief and minister, the Eichmann hunter Raif Eitan, who died in March, praised the achievements of the AfD and its fight against Muslim immigration in Europe in 2018. The video of his performance corresponds exactly to the politics in the Jewish state “. (1) (2)

And corresponds to the ethnocracy project of the “Jewish state”, which is tailored to the needs and interests of the Jewish population, but completely at the expense of minorities in Israel. These non-Jewish minorities make up about a quarter of the population, the majority of them Palestinians who are discriminated against, harassed and criminalized.

Israel’s national state law reveals its racist nature

This ethnic project was completed in 2018 with the National State Act, when Israel self-proclaimed itself the “historical homeland of the Jewish people” and declared with complete undemocratic and unilateral “the right of national self-determination for the Jewish people in the State of Israel”. This law culminated in the process of ethnic cleansing of Palestine and fits into the context of the bloody Zionist history of the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 during the Nakba and continuing since 1967 with the systematic forced displacement, land grabbing and illegal settlement. From this perspective, this arbitrary apartheid law seems even more unlawful, as it wants to bring colonization and occupation into a constitutional order, but actually exposes the racist character.

In fact, one can not often point out that apartheid lives, flourishes and thrives in this Jewish ethnocracy and occupied Palestine. Why is this fact being denied philosemitically in Germany, in spite of overwhelming facts, and the “Jewish state” transfigured in an almost unappetizing manner?

The dehumanization of the Palestinians is subject to so many absurdities and is based on Zionist lies, such as Palestinians sacrificing their children for the fight against Jews while Jewish parents protect their children. Similarly, if they interpreted the right of return for Palestinians under international law as “destruction” of the “Jewish state”. In order to dehumanize and deny this legitimate concern. Likewise the tiresome demonization of Hamas, in order to push the blame for the appalling living conditions in Gaza, according to the motto of their own guilt in misfortune. While the Palestinians are portrayed as monsters who teach their children to kill Jews, ie the Israeli occupiers, Israeli brutalities are never seen as atrocities but as a necessary defense, even if snipers shoot cold-blooded defenseless Palestinians, even from behind. That is why every story of an oppressed Palestinian is so important and should find media coverage, because only then can one create empathy, which is unfortunately missing in German media.

South Africa’s apartheid experiences its “rebirth” in the “Jewish state”

Anyone who remembers the racist apartheid policy of South Africa is experiencing the “rebirth” even more perfidiously in the “Jewish state”. There are massive reprisals, checkpoints, passport laws, the demolition of homes and many homeless families, and not just the forced relocations of Palestinians for exclusively Jewish settlers are reminiscent of apartheid in South Africa. Especially Germany should remember the not so long past, with the resettlement of the eastern territories and occupation of other states and expulsion of people from their homeland. “Never again” in this context is a hypocritical lie.

The brutality of the Zionist occupying security forces is hard to beat; Their tortures, night attacks and atrocities, which do not stop at women and children, are legendary. This ruthlessness is compounded by the intelligence services. Thus, the “most moral defense army” has become more and more involved in violence without being punished. It is frightening how this army and state has managed to celebrate itself as the “only democracy” in the Middle East. So how can this Jewish apartheid state, without defined borders, insist on recognizing its “right to exist” and thereby legalizing international crimes and illegal occupation. As long as Palestine is not a free state, there can be neither a raison d’etat nor a legal right to exist.

Israeli politicians keep the threatened “chosen” people in a fighting mood

The racist rhetoric that we are experiencing here against Muslims has existed in the “Jewish state” for a long time. This Jewish racism, which is now showing itself in the public political debate, just as in the last election campaign, shows the final brutalization of the population, which always feels right and in the lying lie victim. Thus, the politicians have an easy game to keep their “chosen” people in Kampflaune.

Why are sanctions so generously imposed except when it concerns the “Jewish state”? Why do Germany and Europe close their eyes to the occupation crimes? Why are you selling and giving weapons to Israel, which is fueling war readiness? Why promote a cultural, scientific and youth exchange with a state that exists as the sole occupying state of the world and holds its own concentration camp, namely Gaza, as well as many ghettos in the occupied territories?

Surprisingly open Spiegel article about the Israel lobby

Because the Israel lobby, with the help of millions of state funds and countless donors, has managed to build up a network that reaches into the German Bundestag. I was surprised to read such an open article in the last “Spiegel” no. 29 entitled “Targeted Campaign. A German-Jewish and pro-Israeli association have drawn a network in the Bundestag – with questionable methods. ” These lobbyists are concerned with influencing German Middle East policy. We should quickly thank the three knowledgeable and courageous journalists for writing a clean, factual article without fear of consequences and the vile anti-Semitism charge. No wonder there is already the “cancerous ulcer” of the German media landscape, the “jumping image”, as well the other medial “fighting organ” of the Springer press in Berlin, the “BZ”, blows to the inflammatory drive hunt, which however the “mirror” can look forward calmly and book it rather as success. Because it shows that this fact report has really hit the mark, that the usual suspects are already in the Zionist starting blocks.

Those who have not yet known how the lobby controls Germany’s Middle East policy will finally find the facts – thanks to the “Spiegel”. Since Central President Schuster looks quite poor with his phrases of anti-Semitic stereotypes. Likewise all the politicians and publicists who feel called to pour their trash over the Spiegel article. Even Ali Erdan Toprak, chairman of the Kurdish community of Germany, is outraged by the “hair-torn report”. Where he gets his “expertise” on the Israel lobby, however, is a mystery to me! (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

So these are the reasons for the emergence of the outrageous anti-BDS decision. This bipartisan resolution, which came about in part on the initiative of the FDP and Minister of Health Spahn (a confessed friend of US ambassador and Israeli supporter Grenell), arguing that nothing but questionable and unproved theories that the BDS movement was anti-Semitic and that frighteningly elucidates how powerful in the meantime unimportant and more than controversial associations such as the so-called “value initiative”, founded three years ago by Elio Adler. The main thing is that they are Jewish and represent the “Jewish state”. It stuns one’s breath about what is now possible in Germany and how the balance of power is distributed. Describing the growing influence of the long arm of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his lobbyists (Sayanim), this is described with alarming precision. Their influence on German Middle East policy is becoming increasingly apparent since the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas and Minister of Health Spahn came to the co-cabinet of the “Christian Zionist” Chancellor. For the first time, Germany (much to the delight of the Israel Lobby) voted against the annual World Health Organization (WHO) resolution on the (desolate) health situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel. What does that say about the humanitarian understanding of international law of a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”? Their influence on German Middle East policy is becoming increasingly apparent since the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas and Minister of Health Spahn came to the co-cabinet of the “Christian Zionist” Chancellor. For the first time, Germany (much to the delight of the Israel Lobby) voted against the annual World Health Organization (WHO) resolution on the (desolate) health situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel. What does that say about the humanitarian understanding of international law of a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”? Their influence on German Middle East policy is becoming increasingly apparent since the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas and Minister of Health Spahn came to the co-cabinet of the “Christian Zionist” Chancellor. For the first time, Germany (much to the delight of the Israel Lobby) voted against the annual World Health Organization (WHO) resolution on the (desolate) health situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel. What does that say about the humanitarian understanding of international law of a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”? For the first time, Germany (much to the delight of the Israel Lobby) voted against the annual World Health Organization (WHO) resolution on the (desolate) health situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel. What does that say about the humanitarian understanding of international law of a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”? For the first time, Germany (much to the delight of the Israel Lobby) voted against the annual World Health Organization (WHO) resolution on the (desolate) health situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel. What does that say about the humanitarian understanding of international law of a minister who went into politics “because of Auschwitz”?

In the spirit of Zionist propaganda

In the same context, the targeted and well-orchestrated campaign by the Central Council of Jews and its President Schuster, as well as “Israel Friends” from politics and the Lobby World Jewish Congress and its President Lauder (WJC), Springer Press, Lea Rosh, against the See the Jewish Museum in Berlin and its highly respected director and scholar Peter Schäfer, who ended with Schäfer’s “voluntary” resignation, and thus came before his expulsion. They wanted to bring down shepherds at any cost. It deliberately targets defamation against liberal institutions and delegitimization of these forces, which advocate a progressive civil society in Israel and a dialogue with Palestinian society. Now, the Jewish Museum is again to become a property of the Central Council – in the spirit of Zionist propaganda and in line with the policy of the “Jewish state”. Let’s not forget, this official museum, financed by the German state, taxpayers, is not owned by the State of Israel or the Central Council. This should also politicians like the left cultural senator Lederer, in whose account the attempted prevention of the award of the NRhZ-Karl Prize 2017 in Berlin is, as well as Minister of State Grütters not forget when they decide in the panel on the final successor of the museum director. This museum must endure and fully disseminate an objective representation of Judaism, combined with political debate and controversy. The future, however, looks grim.

As long as the Americans and Europeans do not muster the courage to loudly and loudly criticize the Israeli illegal occupation policy in violation of international law and do not allow this necessary criticism of the lobby to be denigrated as anti-Semitism and fall into the trap of anti-Semitism, this term is devalued and only untrustworthy. Similarly, the flood of anti-Semitism commissioners is obviously only called to deepen the media and propaganda work of the Israel lobby, because otherwise they have little “Kippa work” for lack of substance. Much more, however, and that should make us deeply worried that the fear and prejudice against Islam fueled by elites and certain media, and fueled by right-wing extremists, who are finding fertile ground in the masses, are completely insubstantial, because who of these Islamophobes already knows a Muslim or has ever seriously dealt with the Koran? But the same “decent” citizens, who once had the same reservations and rejections of Jews, today praise the “Christian-Jewish community of values.” “The lap is still fertile, from which this crept!” (Bertolt Brecht). So I can not repeat it often enough, in times of the AfD, the right-wing populists, the NSU murders and unrestrained philosemitism, we need racism officials instead of anti-Semitism commissioner! “The lap is still fertile, from which this crept!” (Bertolt Brecht). So I can not repeat it often enough, in times of the AfD, the right-wing populists, the NSU murders and unrestrained philosemitism, we need racism officials instead of anti-Semitism commissioner! “The lap is still fertile, from which this crept!” (Bertolt Brecht). So I can not repeat it often enough, in times of the AfD, the right-wing populists, the NSU murders and unrestrained philosemitism, we need racism officials instead of anti-Semitism commissioner!

Thus, the long and dirty history of Zionism should not be forgotten, but should finally be worked up without scruples and fear of defamation, because only then can the targeted Hasbara fight.

Take the “Never again” seriously

The criticism of the discriminatory and repressive policies of Israel, however, is imperative. Even if we are labeled as anti-Semitic, nothing should stop us from opening our mouths and saying what is. Only in this way can we stand up to apartheid in occupied Palestine. Where do the Hardcore Salon Zionists and Israeli “special” kind minds actually take the moral right to challenge ourselves and exclude international law and human rights when it comes to Israel, especially since they are understandably unwilling to engage “us” in discussions, because they have nothing to oppose the facts. Who actually gives the new anti-Semites the right to discriminate against Jews in Germany as anti-Semites, to block accounts, denying public spaces and banning freedom of expression for Jewish Israel critics? I expect a resolution of the Bundestag against the new persecution of Jews in Germany, which takes the “Never Again” seriously and – only 74 years after the liberation of Auschwitz – does not want to repay old guilt with a new one.

footnotes:

(1) https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article193887621/Israel-Wie-Netanjahu-die-Demokratie-aushebelt.html

(2) https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/raif-eitan-adolf-eichmann-mossad-operation-finale-1.4381368-2

(3) https://magazin.spiegel.de/SP/2019/29/164875318/

(4) https://www.spiegel.de/plus/lobbyismus-im-bundestag-wie-zwei-vereine-die-deutsche-nahostpolitik-influence-wollen-a-00000000-0002-0001-0000-000164871539

(5) https://www.spiegel.de/plus/anmerkungen-zu-unserer-recherche-fuer-den-artikel-gezielte-kampagne-a-0960bc5e-2bc4-485d-8dde-5ff0cdded5db

(6) https://www.welt.de/debatte/kommentare/article196829743/Der-Spiegel-und-Das-gefaehrliche-Game-with-the-Israel-Freunden.html

(7) https://www.bz-berlin.de/deutschland/steuert-wirklich-eine-lobby-die-deutsche-nahostpolitik

(8) https://www.bild.de/politik/inland/politik-inland/antisemitismus-heftige-kritik-an-spiegel-artikel-63272992.bild.html

(9) https://afdkompakt.de/2018/02/02/israelische-geheimdienstlegende-rafi-eitan-unterstuetzt-afd/

(10) https://www.israelnetz.com/politik-wirtschaft/politik/2019/05/23/deutschland-lehnt-palaestina-resolution-der-who-ab/

(11) https://www.sueddeutsche.de/kultur/juedisches-museum-schaefer-museumsdirektoren-1.4497220

(12) https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/kontroverse-um-juedisches-museum-berlin-museum-hat-sich.694.de.html?dram:article_id=452666

Originally posted AT