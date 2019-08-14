JERUSALEM ~~ WORLD’S CAPITAL OF OCCUPATION AND OPPRESSION

What is happening under our very eyes should shame us all, it is the unresolved question that should never be separated from the Holocaust and that the “Jewish state” again and again as a license for their crimes against human rights and international law, robbery, raids and use Zionist propaganda.

Capital of the Occupation and Oppression

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Imagine that Jews all over the world are celebrating their highest holidays, such as Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) or Rosh Hashanah (New Year), and they would be prevented from praying. Surely there would be a media excitement around the globe! In contrast, millions of Muslims around the globe are celebrating the Eid-al-Adha sacrifice and helplessly witnessing their Palestinian peers seeking to pray on the Haram al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque , Zionist occupation forces and Jewish settlers, members of the extremist “Temple Mountain groups, have attempted to storm the holy mosque. After the Jewish extremists and occupation troops had injured the Muslim believers with rubber bullets, thugs and tear gas, at least 61 injured were to be lamented. Among them also Awqaf officials of the Jordanian authority, which administers the Haram al-Sharif. Jordan protested, as so often before.

Israel is allowed everything

The far-right Israeli Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, known for his racist failures, revealed his stupidity and instinctlessness and allowed some 1,700 extremist Jews to enter Haram al-Sharif. The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately condemned this brazen provocation, which causes only anger and frustration, especially on the first day of the Sacrifice. They also called on the international community to intervene for Israel to stop this behavior. What do these threats mean to the Netanyahu regime? Also, the call of the Palestinian “Vichy Abbas” PA to Arab and Islamic states to “take action” against the international community and Israel to stop the aggression against worshipers, only a helpless attempt remained without effect. The demand for a special session of the UN Security Council was also ineffective. This shows once again clearly: Israel is allowed to do everything and does everything that contributes to the consolidation of the occupation and Judaisierung.

The al-Aqsa mosque is the third most important mosque in Islam and is for Palestinians the symbol and memory of occupation and oppression of their homeland. Year after year, extremist Jewish politicians try to conquer the “Temple Mount” and hoist the symbol of the Israeli occupation there, the Star of David flag. They want to complete the final solution of the Judaization with the temple mountain appropriation. It could threaten to fulfill this desire after US President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the “eternal Jewish capital,” as Netanyahu demanded.

The community of states reveals its alleged “values” when it comes to Israeli crimes, and looks on cowardly and makes the Israeli injustice against the Palestinian people happen year after year. Racism is certainly at stake, because it is “only” about Muslims and Palestinians, who are also denied any right to non-violent resistance if they dare to defend themselves against illegal occupation and Israeli land grabbing. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of Muslims came to pray, millions should be !!!!!!

Less and less willing to support Israel’s fascist repression policy

Time and again attempts are being made to postpone the status quo, especially when Israeli politicians like Netanyahu shake it up and try more and more provocations because they are so terribly sure they will win again and again.

There is a small glimmer of hope because more and more democratic US Jews, especially more and more young Jewish US citizens, are turning their backs on the “Jewish state” and are no longer willing to support its fascist oppressive policies against the Palestinian people.

When will we finally experience such changes in Germany? As long as Jews continue to support this “Jewish state” and its criminal occupation policy without criticism, they should not be surprised if they are held responsible for these crimes. While the corporate media in Germany criticize criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism, the real existing Islam hatred is downplayed – as well as the problem with the right-wing extremists, which we have for decades and never really dealt with, to grab it at the root. This began after the end of the war, when old Nazis returned to high posts and emigrants were denied integration. You have always been busy with a left-wing hunt, while you are blind in the right eye. The constant media brainwashing has internalized the majority of Germans so that it will be difficult to change. Therefore, the AfD and other right-wing populist parties have an easier time gaining a foothold, as they are especially mentally attached to the “Jewish state” when it comes to fighting Islam and Muslims. As long as German people’s representatives meanwhile denigrate Jewish Israel critics and court “Israel friends” and replace anti-Semitism with philosemitism, it will look bleak in Germany.

Berlin wall divided a city, the Zionist apartheid wall all Palestine

On August 13, the building of the Berlin Wall was commemorated 58 years ago in Berlin. While the 155-kilometer structure “only” shared a city and this division ended on November 9, 1989, with the fall of the wall, the Zionist apartheid wall divides the whole of Palestine and runs across illegally occupied Palestinian land. This 15-year-old disastrous Apartheid Wall is 760 kilometers long, over 9 meters high, and Israel violates international law with its construction, according to a report commissioned by the UN General Assembly. But that does not seem to get either the “Auschwitz Minister” or the international community to rethink, and that should shame us ALL! As a native of Berlin, I know exactly what I am writing about. While the wall dead (140/327?) Is thought, one forgets.

We have just seen how German politicians, headed by the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas, asked forgiveness in Poland for the German Nazi crimes and felt ashamed and then praised the German resistance and the attempted and failed Hitler assassination. More than lying! After all, most of the assassins had previously been enthusiastic supporters of the Nazis and even as “resisters” no Democrats. If the “Auschwitz Minister” were serious about a “never again”, it would be long overdue that he would be ashamed of the untenable conditions in Palestine and would have to persuade him to think and think. Similarly, when Maas left for New York on 12 August to speak to the United Nations Security Council at the invitation of Poland as part of its security presidency, in a 70th anniversary debate, the four Geneva Conventions. Before departure, he had announced full-bodied that Germany wants to urge for the strengthening of international humanitarian law. “Seventy years after the adoption of the Geneva Conventions, protected persons are victims of atrocities and arbitrariness every day. The international community must take action so that the breach of taboos does not become permanent “. Have not we had this “steady state” for 71 years in Palestine, and was not it precisely Maas who repeatedly points out that he went into politics because of Auschwitz? Does not he have to see Auschwitz as a man for human rights crimes, inextricably linked to Palestine and the founding of the “Jewish state”? But he is so (a) hypocritical and self-righteous, yet another reason to be ashamed of German foreign policy.

Holocaust: Israel’s charter for crimes against human rights

What is happening under our very eyes should shame us all, it is the unresolved question that should never be separated from the Holocaust and that the “Jewish state” again and again as a license for their crimes against human rights and international law, robbery, raids and use Zionist propaganda.

This ongoing resistance to the Zionist theft of their homeland and the attempt to destroy the collective cultural memory is to be seen in the context of the Zionist project of Judaizing Palestine and demonizing the Palestinians while the Jews and Zionism are being heroized. The “Jewish state” is hanging on the drip of the United States and is considered the Western model for stabilizing US rule in the Middle East. A prime example of colonial oppression on stolen land.

Therefore, the Palestinian cause, like the BDS movement, is a national and international liberation movement, free from ideological precepts. Thus, the historical and sacred significance of Haram-al-Sharif must not be ignored for all Muslims around the world. But much more focus on the importance of the liberation of Palestine is a question of national pride and territorial integrity, which is systematically, consistently and with international support from the Zionist colonial project from the founding of the state to the present day injured.

Only when Muslims, Palestinians can pray and live freely again in a free Palestine, we will be able to celebrate happily. But with a heavy heart, we are united in solidarity with the Palestinians, who are increasingly oppressed by the Zionist state terror regime.

All parties in the Bundestag henchman of the Zionist occupation regime

That there are also courageous Germans, showed the former German ambassador in Iraq and Iran, Bernd Ebel, who had given a very open and interesting interview to an Internet portal. Thereafter, he was released to the media launch and after a Bild-Schmutzkampagne renounced this exception diplomat on the Instex post. Note: never say anything critical against Israel, or you will be burned for the public. As Spiegel already told us, here it was again confirmed that the media “cancer ulcer” of the German media landscape has taken over the interpretation sovereignty over our dealings with Israel, and let the spinalless German politicians in particular be guided by it. How else can it be that this outstanding diplomat and, above all, well-known connoisseur of the region was abandoned by his “boss” AA Maas? (1)

The case of Ebel is now symptomatic of Germany, where all parties, especially the AfD, excel as henchmen of the Zionist occupation regime, in the commitment to the “Jewish state” and in the demonization of Muslims and immigrants. That so many central media take part in this scare should give us food for thought.

Jerusalem, the capital of oppression, should remind us to fight for the freedom of Palestine and the fall of the apartheid wall. I wish to pray to all Muslim friends and Palestinians next year in a free Jerusalem.

A blessed Eid Mubarak to the sacrificial festival!

